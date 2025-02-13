Court sentences ex-governor Waititu and wife in Sh588 million case

Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been sentenced to 12 years in prison or an alternative fine of Sh52.5 million after being found guilty of corruption charges related to the irregular awarding of a Sh588 million road tender in Kiambu County.

Additionally, he has been barred from holding public office for 10 years.

His wife, Susan Wangari Ndung'u, has been sentenced to one year in prison with an alternative fine of Sh500,000 for her involvement in the same case.

The case revolved around allegations that, during his tenure as governor, Waititu had a private interest in the tender process, leading to the irregular awarding of the road construction contract.

The prosecution presented evidence from 32 witnesses, establishing a prima facie case against Waititu, his wife, and their co-accused.

In September 2023, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) obtained court orders to freeze Waititu's assets, including bank accounts, vehicles, land, and buildings, pending the outcome of the case.

The EACC alleged that these assets, valued at nearly Sh2 billion, were acquired through corrupt conduct and abuse of office during Waititu's tenure as governor.

This conviction marks a significant development in Kenya's ongoing efforts to combat corruption within public office

Waititu becomes the second former governor to be convicted of corruption after former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal.

In 2024, the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani convicted Lenolkulal to eight years in prison or pay a fine of Sh85.4 million. He was found guilty of the 2013 to 2019 scandal in which he supplied fuel to his county.