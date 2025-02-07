Details of Muhoho Kenyatta's trip to U.S. alongside politicians

Muhoho Kenyatta was among the key figures in a high-level meeting between Kenyan leaders and U.S. lawmakers.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the National Prayer Breakfast (NPB) in Washington D.C.

According to South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, who was part of the delegation the discussion focused on Kenya-U.S. relations and pressing concerns such as the recent pause on U.S. foreign aid to Africa.

Deputy Governor of Kajiado, Martin Moshisho Martine, also attended the meeting.

He stated that the Kenyan delegation had the chance to hear U.S. lawmakers’ views on Africa.

Muhoho and Senator Coons have a long history of friendship that goes way back to their time together as classmates.

Coons has close ties with leaders in Kenya and has attended several National Prayer Breakfast events in Nairobi.

Coons was instrumental in brokering a truce between Raila Odinga and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 after a hotly contested election that left the nation divided.

How U.S. inspired Kenya's National Prayer Breakfast

The origin of Kenya's National Prayer Breakfast can be traced to the United States.

In 1987, Kalonzo Musyoka, who was then an Assistant Minister and Deputy Speaker, attended the 34th U.S. National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

In 1988, Moses Keino, the Speaker at the time, also met with attendees of the U.S. event and was intrigued by the idea of a prayer event that could bring together political rivals and non-church leaders.

Keino then persuaded the late President Daniel Moi to attend the U.S. prayer breakfast in the early 1990s and started prayer fellowship groups with his parliamentary colleagues.

In 2002, David Musila established parliamentary prayer fellowship groups that included Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

These groups, which met at the Boulevard Hotel and Muthaiga Country Club, led to the first Kenya National Prayer Event. Kalonzo Musyoka became the chairman of the organisation.