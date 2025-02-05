USAID issues directives to employees after Trump's funding halt order

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a global administrative leave for its direct-hire personnel, following orders from former President Donald Trump to halt funding for the agency.

The directive, set to take effect on Friday, February 7, 2025, will impact employees worldwide, except for those designated as essential staff.

In a statement released by USAID, the agency confirmed that all direct-hire personnel would be placed on administrative leave unless they are responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership roles, or specially designated programs.

According to the directive, "Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00 pm (EST)."

The agency has assured that this measure is temporary as it works on adjusting operations in line with the new policy.

Plans for overseas personnel

USAID personnel stationed outside the United States will also be affected by the directive. In collaboration with various missions and the Department of State, the agency is drafting a plan to facilitate the return of employees to the U.S. within 30 days.

The directive states that "The Agency would arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days and provide for the termination of PSC and ISC contracts that are not determined to be essential."

This means that contractors deemed non-essential may lose their positions as part of the restructuring process.

Case-by-case exceptions

While the directive is widespread, USAID has indicated that it will consider exceptions for certain individuals facing unique circumstances. Employees facing family hardships, mobility issues, safety concerns, or other personal challenges may apply for extensions.

"The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons," the statement reads.



It further elaborates that exceptions may also be granted based on the timing of dependents’ school terms, familial medical needs, pregnancy, and other pressing reasons.

Next steps and guidance

USAID has assured its personnel that further details on how to request an exception will be provided in due course. The agency expressed its appreciation to all employees for their service during this transitional period.

"Thank you for your service," the statement concluded, acknowledging the uncertainty and challenges that many of its employees may face.