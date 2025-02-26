Details of planned airstrip near Ruto's Kilgoris home

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced a significant infrastructure project: the construction of the Kilgoris Airstrip in Narok County.

The tender seen by the news desk, invites qualified contractors to undertake the construction of the Kilgoris Airstrip.

The project encompasses several critical components such as clearing the designated area and stripping topsoil to create a suitable foundation for subsequent construction activities, comprehensive excavation and grading laying pavement structural layers and an asphalt surfacing layer to ensure a durable and smooth runway surface.

The construction also involved new pavement markings for navigation and safety, along with the installation of perimeter fencing to secure the airstrip premises.

To qualify, the contractor must prove they have at least Sh100 million in cash, property, or credit available for this project without relying on an advance payment from the government.

Strategic Location

The Kilgoris Airstrip will be strategically situated adjacent to the GK Prison in Kilgoris, Narok County.

In close proximity to the proposed airstrip lies President William Ruto's private residence.

The estate, formerly part of the expansive 2,000-acre Intona Ranch owned by Kenya’s second Vice President, Joseph Murumbi, has been transformed under President Ruto's ownership into a palatial home and a centre of political and social activity .

Recent Activities and Guests

President Ruto's Kilgoris home has become his favoured retreat and a venue for hosting both official and international guests.

Notably, during the end-of-year holidays in 2024, he hosted Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama , underscoring the residence's role in diplomatic engagements.

Such high-profile visits have elevated the profile of Kilgoris, potentially positioning it as a focal point for future political and economic initiatives.

For President Ruto, the airstrip will offer a convenient travel option to his Kilgoris residence, facilitating seamless movement for official duties and personal retreats.

The airstrip will provide a faster and more efficient mode of transport to and from Kilgoris, attracting tourists and investors to the region .

The increased attention and visitors to the area may spur the development of auxiliary services such as hotels, restaurants, and other amenities, benefiting the local community.

Testing & Completion Standards

Before the Kilgoris Airstrip is handed over to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the contractor must ensure that it meets strict quality and safety standards through a series of mandatory tests.

One of the key requirements is material testing, where construction materials such as asphalt, concrete, and aggregates undergo laboratory analysis to confirm they meet engineering specifications.

The pavement strength of the runway must also be assessed through load-bearing capacity tests to ensure it can safely accommodate aircraft landings and takeoffs.

Additionally, the contractor is required to evaluate the airstrip’s drainage system to prevent waterlogging, which could weaken the runway over time.

If the airstrip is expected to operate at night, runway lights and navigation aids must be installed and tested for functionality, ensuring pilots can land and take off safely in low visibility conditions.

Before the project is certified as complete, government engineers and aviation regulators will conduct final inspections to verify that all contractual obligations have been met.