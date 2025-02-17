Djibouti's fascinating facts: Small country that hosts 8 military superpowers

Djibouti, a small yet strategically significant country in the Horn of Africa, often flies under the radar.

However, its unique geographical positioning, economic potential, and fascinating natural wonders make it a nation worth knowing. Here are some of the most intriguing aspects of Djibouti:

A Military Hub with Global Presence

Despite its small size, Djibouti plays a major role in global military operations. The country hosts eight foreign military bases, making it a hotspot for international security efforts.

The United States, China, Japan, France, and Italy all have a military presence in Djibouti, leveraging its strategic location along the Bab el Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime route connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

This presence underscores Djibouti’s influence in regional and global geopolitics .

Camp Lemonnier, located in Djibouti’s capital city, is the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa.

It serves as a critical hub for American military operations, counterterrorism efforts, and regional security initiatives in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Originally built by the French Foreign Legion in the 1980s, Camp Lemonnier was handed over to the United States in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks.

The U.S. military leased the facility from the Djiboutian government to support counterterrorism missions, particularly against Al-Shabaab in Somalia and other extremist groups in the region.

Camp Lemonnier houses the U.S. Africa Command’s (AFRICOM) Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA).

Comparable to Kenyan Counties

For context, Djibouti is about 23,000 square kilometres, the size of Isiolo County in Kenya. It has a population of about 1.2 million comparable to Murang’a County and an economy roughly equivalent to Uasin Gishu’s GDP at $3 billion.

These comparisons highlight how a relatively small nation can have an outsized impact on global affairs, thanks to its strategic location and international partnerships.

However, Djibouti faces challenges such as a higher unemployment rate and a significant portion of its population living below 50% of the median income.

Kenya, with a larger and more diversified economy , exhibits a lower unemployment rate and a higher percentage of its population with access to development but contends with higher national debt and inflation rates.

Home to Africa’s Lowest Point

One of Djibouti’s most remarkable natural features is Lake Assal (Lac Assal), a crater lake situated in the central part of the country.

This breathtaking saltwater lake is the lowest point in Africa and the third-lowest point on Earth, after the Dead Sea and the Sea of Galilee.

It sits at 155 meters (509 feet) below sea level and is a major attraction for tourists and researchers alike.

Among the Saltiest Waters on Earth

Lake Assal is not only geographically remarkable but also a scientific wonder. It is ten times saltier than the ocean, making it the second-saltiest body of water in the world, after Don Juan Pond in Antarctica.

This extreme salinity makes it nearly impossible for most forms of aquatic life to survive but has made it a crucial site for salt mining, a key industry in Djibouti’s economy.

A Gateway to Trade and Investment

Beyond its military significance and natural wonders, Djibouti is a vital trade hub in East Africa. The country’s ports serve as a major gateway for Ethiopia, which relies on Djibouti for nearly 90% of its imports and exports.

Ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Djibouti-Addis Ababa railway, continue to enhance its status as a logistics powerhouse.

Another interesting fact is over 70% of Djibouti nationals reside in the city.

Djibouti may be small in size, but its strategic importance, unique geography, and economic potential make it a fascinating country with a significant global footprint.