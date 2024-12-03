Pulse logo
Full list of 348 primary schools ordered to close boarding sections

03 December 2024 at 11:19
The Ministry of Education has ordered the closure of 348 boarding sections across Kenya.
The Ministry of Education has flagged 348 primary and junior schools across the country for non-compliance with safety and operational standards, ordering the immediate closure of their boarding sections.

The assessment, conducted in September and October 2024, uncovered widespread violations of the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya (2008) and the Registration Guidelines for Basic Education Institutions (2021).

The Ministry of Education's report indicates that Kitui and Nairobi counties are the most affected, with Kitui alone accounting for over 40 schools flagged for failing to meet safety requirements. 

Nairobi follows closely, with a substantial number of schools listed, reflecting challenges in compliance in both urban and rural areas.

Other counties that feature prominently include Kericho, Tharaka Nithi, Kisii,  Makueni, Meru, Bomet, Uasin Gishu, and Tana River.

Non-Compliance

The flagged schools failed to meet critical safety and operational standards as outlined in the Ministry of Education guidelines

The violations included inadequate infrastructure, lack of safety measures, and overcrowded boarding facilities.

The Ministry noted that the reopening of these boarding sections would only be considered after successful re-registration.

The directive has sparked concern among parents, especially in highly affected counties like Kitui, where parents now face the burden of finding alternative boarding arrangements for their children.

