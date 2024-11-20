How Ruto's Sh100 M pledge will support GBV survivors

President William Ruto has allocated Sh100 million towards the Safe Home, Safe Space Campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at tackling gender-based violence (GBV) and supporting survivors.

The campaign, which will run during the 16 days of activism beginning on November 25, 2024, focuses on providing resources and safe environments for victims, as well as fostering community awareness to prevent further cases.

The allocated funds will be used to create safe homes across the country, providing survivors with secure environments where they can find refuge.

These homes will offer essential services, including shelter, medical care, and psychological support. By providing survivors with immediate safety and care, the government aims to address the rising cases of femicide and GBV in the country.

President Ruto stated during a meeting with women leaders at State House. He emphasised that the campaign would also focus on enhancing existing resources for survivors.

Enhancing gender-based desks

Another significant portion of the funding will go towards upgrading gender-based desks in police stations, hospitals, and other public institutions.

These desks are essential in providing confidential spaces where survivors can report abuse and access support services.

The government will ensure these facilities are well-staffed, trained, and equipped to handle cases effectively.

Psychological and legal assistance

The campaign also prioritises offering survivors access to psychological counselling and legal aid.

By addressing the emotional trauma caused by GBV and providing legal recourse, the government aims to empower survivors to rebuild their lives and hold perpetrators accountable.

The Safe Home, Safe Space Campaign will feature extensive community education efforts to prevent GBV.

Workshops, media campaigns, and community outreach will educate the public on identifying the signs of abuse and accessing available resources.

President Ruto highlighted the need for a collective effort, urging schools, churches, and community organisations to step up and guide young people.

Our communities need education on the signs and causes of abuse and resources available to victims

Tackling online exploitation

Recognising the growing role of social media in exploitation, the president called for caution when interacting with strangers online.