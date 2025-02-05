Kenya responds to Trump's decision to freeze Haiti mission funds

Ambassador Monica Juma, Kenya’s National Security Advisor, has reassured the nation that the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti remains on track, despite the United States freezing its $15 million contribution to the UN Trust Fund for the mission.
In a statement shared via her official social media account, Juma confirmed that the US aid freeze affects only a portion of the mission's budget.
However, she said that the MSS mission has been categorised as a priority operation and is a beneficiary of the waiver on humanitarian aid introduced after the freeze.
"It is true the U.S. contribution to the UN Trust Fund for MSS Haiti is on pause, affecting about $15M in support. It is also true that the MSS mission is a priority and a beneficiary of the waiver," Juma stated.
$110 Million Still Available for Operations
Juma also highlighted that the UN Trust Fund for Haiti still has approximately $110 million in contributions from other countries, ensuring that operations will continue without interruption.
"Meanwhile, there are sufficient funds in the UN Trust Fund for Haiti from other countries (approx. $110M) to continue operations," she added.
Juma’s statement is likely to ease fears of delays or disruptions to Kenya’s deployment, reinforcing Nairobi’s commitment to playing a pivotal role in restoring order in Haiti.
The US had pledged $15 million to the MSS mission, out of which $1.7 million had already been spent before the freeze.
While this amount represents a fraction of the mission’s overall budget, the decision raised questions about the sustainability of global peacekeeping efforts in light of reduced US funding.
President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending most foreign aid has left several international operations in limbo.