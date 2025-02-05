Kenya responds to Trump's decision to freeze Haiti mission funds

Ambassador Monica Juma, Kenya’s National Security Advisor, has reassured the nation that the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti remains on track, despite the United States freezing its $15 million contribution to the UN Trust Fund for the mission.

In a statement shared via her official social media account, Juma confirmed that the US aid freeze affects only a portion of the mission's budget.

However, she said that the MSS mission has been categorised as a priority operation and is a beneficiary of the waiver on humanitarian aid introduced after the freeze.

"It is true the U.S. contribution to the UN Trust Fund for MSS Haiti is on pause, affecting about $15M in support. It is also true that the MSS mission is a priority and a beneficiary of the waiver," Juma stated.

$110 Million Still Available for Operations

Juma also highlighted that the UN Trust Fund for Haiti still has approximately $110 million in contributions from other countries, ensuring that operations will continue without interruption.

"Meanwhile, there are sufficient funds in the UN Trust Fund for Haiti from other countries (approx. $110M) to continue operations," she added.

Juma’s statement is likely to ease fears of delays or disruptions to Kenya’s deployment , reinforcing Nairobi’s commitment to playing a pivotal role in restoring order in Haiti.

The US had pledged $15 million to the MSS mission, out of which $1.7 million had already been spent before the freeze.

While this amount represents a fraction of the mission’s overall budget, the decision raised questions about the sustainability of global peacekeeping efforts in light of reduced US funding.