2 officers killed in Kenya Air Force plane crash in Kwale

Deaths have been reported following a plane crash involving a Kenya Air Force plane in Kwale.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) revealed that two officers were on board the aircraft when it crashed on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

A statement released by KDF indicates that the aircraft experienced an emergency while on a training flight and crashed shortly afterwards in the general area of Mwakijembe Primary School, Ndavaya, Kwale County.

The statement added that recovery efforts are underway in the latest tragedy to hit KDF.

The wreckage of the Kenya Airforce plane which crashed in Kwale on Saturday, June 14

Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde also confirmed the incident.

Emergence rescue teams were dispatched to the scene of the crash with images taken at the scene of the crash showing the mangled wreckage of the plane.

Residents could also be seen milling around the scene that had been cordoned off.