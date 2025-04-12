Passenger dies on KQ flight: 4th death in 3 years & what happens when a passenger dies during flight

While deaths of passengers on flights are not common, national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has encountered the situation four times in its flights over the last three years or so.

The most recent incident was on Friday, April 11, 2025 when the airline confirmed the death of an elderly passenger on its flight KQ 003 from New York to Nairobi in a statement released on April 11, 2025.

The crew, assisted by three medical professionals on board responded to the medical emergency with the plane diverted to Entebbe International Airport for urgent medical attention.

The elderly passenger collapsed at 8:40 am Nairobi and was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m., before the aircraft could land in Entebbe.

Kenya Airways extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic event. Privacy and dignity for all involved remain our utmost priority.

September 16, 2022: Elderly passenger collapses and dies

A passenger died while boarding a KQ flight to Mombasa at JKIA, becoming the third death in a span of four weeks for the airline.

The passenger developed breathing difficulties and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at JKIA (Jomo Kenyatta International Airport) while the aircraft was still on ground.

September 01: Passenger found unresponsive during flight

A passenger on a scheduled flight from Nairobi to New York was found to be unresponsive and later confirmed dead.

KQ confirmed that the incident happened after the plane had departed.

Upon further examination, medical personnel on board confirmed that the passenger had passed away. The flight had departed Nairobi per schedule on Thursday, 1st September 2022, at 11:55 PM.

The passenger who was a dual citizen of Kenya and the United States developed breathing difficulties, with medics on board initiating emergency procedures using onboard medical equipment and the plane diverting to Morocco where he was pronounced dead.

Responding to medical emergencies during flight & certifying a death

Doctors on the ground also provide instructions to the captain using a telecommunications system and divert the flight as soon as possible if necessary.

Certifying a death has to be done by a medical professional and this can be done in the plane if one is onboard or upon landing. The crew are unable to certify a death.

What happens when a passenger dies during flight

Most airlines follow the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) guidelines when a passenger is presumed dead on a flight.

Different airlines also have their own protocols with the dignity of the passenger and safety of all on board at the heart of it all.

According to the guidelines, the eyes of the person presumed dead should be covered, with the body covered up to the neck or placed in a body bag if one is available.

If space or seats are available, the body should be moved to a seat away from other passengers or to another area of the plane . If this is not possible, the passenger presumed dead should be returned to their seat.