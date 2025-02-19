Kenya Airways expands its passenger fleet with Boeing 737 - 800 aircraft

Kenya Airways (KQ) has expanded its fleet with the addition of a Boeing 737-800 with a capacity of 170 seats, growing its fleet to 35 aircraft.

This addition is part of KQ's ongoing fleet expansion strategy underscoring the airline's commitment to increase capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the growing demand for air travel across its network .

The acquisition of the aircraft from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) will immediately boost KQ's available seat inventory, thus offering guests more travel options and flexibility.

Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director & CEO, said that adding the aircraft is a testament to KQ's proactive approach to securing resources that align with its long-term growth objectives and its commitment to its turnaround strategy, Project Kifaru 2.

The addition of this B737-800 marks a pivotal moment in our fleet expansion journey. It will increase our seat capacity and is a demonstration of our ability to adapt and grow in a challenging operating environment, even as the global aviation industry faces challenges in aircraft availability. These efforts are part of Kenya Airways' broader strategy to enhance its network, improve connectivity, and deliver exceptional service to its guests.

The additional aircraft comes at a critical time when Kenya Airways is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its fleet through strategic partnerships with leading aircraft manufacturers and lessors.

The airline is engaged in advanced discussions to secure additional aircraft, focusing on narrow and wide-body models offering increased seat capacity and operational efficiency.

"We are committed to building a robust and modern fleet that supports our vision for growth," added Mr Kilavuka. The acquisition of the B737-800 aircraft from DAE is a great milestone in our long-term partnership and solidifies our relationship as we work together in the future.

He added that the move sends a signal to the aviation industry that Kenya Airways is a reliable and forward-thinking partner.

We invite other partners to join us on this journey as we expand our operations and strengthen our position in the global aviation market.

KQ's proactive approach to fleet expansion and its ability to secure timely resources highlight the airline's resilience and commitment to growth.