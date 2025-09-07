5 key highlights of President Ruto’s trip to Ethiopia

President William Ruto left the country on Sunday, September 7, 2025, for a three-day trip and arrived in Addis Ababa where he was received by his host, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia.

While in Ethiopia for the Africa Climate Summit which aims to position the continent as a global climate solutions leader the president has his itinerary packed with high-level engagements.

A statement released by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed detailed President Ruto’s engagements and their significance.

Ruto is set to launch the report “From Nairobi to Addis Ababa: Africa’s Journey of Climate Action and Partnership” which reviews progress since the first Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi in 2023, assesses current realities, and maps future pathways.

A champion for Climate action and justice, President Ruto hosted African Heads of State and Governments in Nairobi for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi in September 2023.

In Addis Ababa, the President will engage in discussions on climate action financing with a view of unlocking investments to finance climate action initiatives and amplify Africa’s role in shaping global reforms.

Ruto who chairs the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change will not only push for fair resource allocation, but will also witness the signing of the Cooperation Framework for the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII).

President Ruto will push for fair resource valuation, equitable carbon pricing, and financial reforms to ease debt and climate risks.

He will also witness the signing of the Cooperation Framework for the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), bringing together African governments, financiers, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and private sector actors.

Ruto who has been a leading advocate of climate action set an ambitious target of having 15 billion trees planted in Kenya by 2032 to combat climate change and restore degraded landscapes.

He has also been a champion in the transition to green energy in the country.

Inaugurating GERD

President Ruto will also be the chief guest at the inauguration of the multi-billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

GERD is Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam constructed to meet the growing demand for clean and affordable energy in the country and beyond.

The project’s implementation saw tensions between Addis and Cairo soar over the utilization of River Nile and its waters upstream.

Africa-CARICOM Summit

The President will take part in the Africa-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Summit on reparatory justice, debt sustainability, and transcontinental cooperation.

President William Ruto with other Heads of State and Governments at the Africa-CARICOM Summit in Addis Ababa.

The summit which is the second after the inaugural one in Nairobi seeks to strengthen diplomatic, political, economic and cultural and diplomatic ties between Africa and the Caribbean.