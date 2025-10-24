President William Ruto has publicly defended his decision to assent to eight contentious bills on October 15, 2025, the same day the nation received news of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's death.

The timing of the signing prompted significant public criticism, with many questioning its sensitivity.

President Ruto addressed the speculation directly, stating his actions were part of his scheduled duties of the day.

William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

"There are those condemning me for assenting to the bill arguing that the country was in mourning," President Ruto stated during an engagement on October 23, 2025. "But that is the work I had planned for that particular day... I was on duty just like any other citizen."

The President maintained he received the news of Mr Odinga's passing after he had already arrived at his office to fulfil his constitutional mandate, dismissing claims the move was politically motivated.

Mimi niliamka on Wednesday. Hiyo ndiyo ilikuwa kazi yangu ya asubuhi hiyo. (I woke up on Wednesday. That was my planned duty for the morning.) It's my constitutional duty to assent to bills brought to me by the Speaker. Unfortunately, we lost the former Prime Minister (Raila Odinga) on that day.

The administration's rationale

The administration has emphasised that the newly enacted laws were not rushed through to exploit the period of national mourning.

Instead, they insist these legislative changes have been in development since 2024.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, supporting the President's position, noted that the legislative process for the amendments commenced in 2024 and had since passed through all required parliamentary stages.

Government statements, including one from Principal Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Aurelia Rono, sought to clarify the purpose of the new Acts, presenting them as essential for national reform.

According to the government, the rationale for the key bills includes:

Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Bill, 2024: President Ruto stated this law is intended to protect Kenyans, particularly children, from online threats.

The administration cites the need to curb cyberbullying, online extremism, terrorism propaganda, identity theft, and financial fraud.

Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025: This Act establishes a regulatory framework for virtual assets, such as cryptocurrencies.

Its stated purpose is to remedy Kenya's grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial watchdog.

Privatisation Bill, 2025: The government presents this bill as a measure to enhance efficiency and accelerate national development by reforming the process of privatising state-owned enterprises.

Land (Amendment) Bill, 2024 & National Land Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023: These amendments are intended to secure public land.

They mandate the Chief Land Registrar to register and gazette all land allocated to public bodies or set aside by developers for public amenities like schools and hospitals.

Legal and public backlash

Despite the President's defence, the new laws face significant opposition.

Critics, including former Chief Justice David Maraga, described the timing of the assent as 'insensitive' and a 'mockery' of the principles Mr Odinga championed.

The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act has faced the most immediate challenge.

The High Court suspended sections of the Act following petitions filed by activists , including Reuben Kigame, and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Petitioners argue that provisions criminalising 'false, misleading or fictional data' are unconstitutionally vague and pose a direct threat to freedom of expression.

Similarly, Maraga criticised the Privatisation Act, arguing it sidelines parliamentary oversight and grants the Executive excessive power to dispose of public assets without sufficient transparency.

The President, however, has maintained that the laws are constitutional and necessary for the country's security and development.