When Donald Trump and William Ruto mounted the podium of the United Nations General Assembly for its 80th session, they carried sharply different views of the institution’s role, the state of global order, and the path forward on major international issues. Their speeches reveal points of deep contention that underscore the competing visions shaping global politics today.

The United Nations Flaws

Trump portrayed the UN as toothless and ineffective, dismissing it as an organisation of “strongly worded letters” that never translates into meaningful action. He even questioned its purpose, asking: “What is the purpose of the United Nations?” He highlighted his own record of ending wars without UN assistance, using this to illustrate the organisation’s irrelevance. Ruto, on the other hand, struck a more reformist tone. While acknowledging the UN’s shortcomings, he called it “one of humanity’s greatest achievements,” reminding delegates of its historic role in peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, and global health. For him, the solution is not abandonment but renewal: “We must make it fit for purpose, reform its structures, strengthen its mandate, and ensure its decisions reflect today’s realities”

Multilateralism vs. Unilateral Power

Another contrast between Trump and Ruto came in their view of how the world should be governed. Donald Trump’s UNGA address was laced with frustration at multilateral institutions. He dismissed the UN as an organisation that “wasn’t there for us” when he brokered deals to end wars in regions from Eastern Europe to the Middle East. To him, the global body had become a bystander, issuing “empty words” while real progress was achieved only through U.S. leverage, military power, and tough economic measures such as tariffs. His message was that America would act alone when necessary, because in his eyes, only decisive unilateral action produced results.

Ruto, by contrast, built his entire speech around the necessity of strengthening multilateralism. He reminded delegates that Kenya has placed its troops and police in harm’s way for peacekeeping missions across Africa and beyond. precisely because it believes in the collective security that the UN represents. For Ruto, the UN’s failings are not a reason to sideline it but to reform it. He described Kenya’s leadership of the UN-mandated mission in Haiti as a case study of both the strengths and weaknesses of the current system, arguing that solidarity, however imperfect, is what gives the institution its legitimacy. He went further to demand structural reforms of the Security Council, calling for Africa to secure at least two permanent seats with veto power . Where Trump insisted that the UN was irrelevant to solving conflicts, Ruto maintained that abandoning it would invite chaos. “We must resist the temptation to give up on the UN,” he said, urging members to reimagine it as a platform that “responds with speed and delivers justice for all”.

Climate Change

Donald Trump brushed off global climate concerns with open disdain. He mocked renewable energy as “the falsely named renewables” and dismissed them as a “joke” that was too costly, unreliable, and dependent on China. In his telling, wind turbines were “pathetic” and solar panels a bad investment, all symbols of what he called the “hoax” of carbon footprints. For Trump, prosperity meant doubling down on oil, gas, and coal, which he claimed were the only reliable sources capable of powering strong economies. His speech was less about shared environmental responsibility and more about protecting U.S. energy independence from what he viewed as misguided globalist agendas. William Ruto, however, positioned climate action at the heart of his address. He called climate change the single greatest threat facing humanity, warning that it threatens every economy and promotes inequality.

Ruto showcased Kenya’s leadership in the field, noting that 93% of the country’s electricity already comes from clean sources. Ruto also took aim at the global climate finance gap, reminding wealthy nations of their unfulfilled commitments. He pointed to the Baku–Belém roadmap and called for unlocking large-scale funding so developing nations could transition sustainably. For Ruto, climate action was not just about cutting emissions but about justice and ensuring that the poorest countries, which bear the brunt of climate disasters, are not left to fend for themselves.

Israel–Palestine Conflict

The Gaza conflict also revealed a clear divide between Donald Trump and William Ruto in their worldviews. He demanded an immediate halt to the fighting and the release of Israeli hostages, but he firmly rejected the idea of unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state. For Trump, such recognition would amount to “rewarding” Hamas. Ruto approached the same issue from a different angle, emphasising the human toll and the need for a comprehensive political solution. He called for a permanent ceasefire and stressed that both sides must abide by international humanitarian law. Crucially, Ruto endorsed the two-state solution, envisioning Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security. For him, sustainable peace could not come from military dominance alone but from acknowledging Palestinian statehood alongside Israel’s right to exist.

