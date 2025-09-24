African presidents who conceded defeat after serving 1 term [LIST]

In much of Africa, elections have too often been marred by contested results, violence, or incumbents refusing to step down or amending the laws to keep them in power. Yet across the continent, a handful of presidents have set a different example, conceding defeat and handing over power peacefully. Their decisions not only defused tensions at home but also strengthened democratic traditions in their countries. Here is a list of presidents who have conceded defeat after serving only one term in office.

The late former President Rupiah Banda

Rupiah Banda – Zambia, 2011

When Zambia’s longtime ruling party lost to opposition leader Michael Sata in 2011, the late former President Rupiah Banda took to the airwaves with an emotional concession. He urged his supporters to move on and accept the reality, adding that failing to do so would dishonour the country’s history. “But my greatest thanks must go to the Zambian people. We may be a small country in the middle of Africa, but we are a great nation. Serving you has been a pleasure and an honour. I wish I could have done more, I wish I had more time to give.” His words calmed a tense nation and reinforced Zambia’s reputation as one of southern Africa’s more stable democracies.

Joyce Banda – Malawi, 2014

Joyce Banda’s concession of defeat in Malawi's contentious 2014 presidential election came at the end of a turbulent and disputed electoral process. Banda, who had ascended to the presidency in 2012 following the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika, became Southern Africa's first female head of state. Her bid for a full term in the May 2014 elections was fraught with challenges. The voting process was marred by widespread logistical problems, accusations of irregularities, and claims of rigging from multiple parties, including Banda's own People's Party (PP).

Joyce Banda served as Malawi's president between 2012 and 2014

As the electoral commission began releasing initial results that showed her trailing her main rival, Peter Mutharika (brother of the late president), President Banda called for the election to be nullified, citing "serious irregularities." She issued a decree to annul the vote and called for a new election within 90 days, in which she declared she would not be a candidate. However, this move was challenged by the Malawi High Court, which ruled that Banda did not have the constitutional power to annul the election and ordered the electoral commission to continue counting the votes. Faced with the court's ruling and mounting pressure to respect the constitutional process, Joyce Banda ultimately accepted the final outcome. On May 30, 2014, after the Malawi Electoral Commission declared Peter Mutharika the winner , Banda issued a statement conceding defeat. She congratulated Mutharika and called for national unity, urging Malawians to support the incoming administration for the sake of peace and development.

Goodluck Jonathan – Nigeria, 2015

President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat in the 2015 presidential election, marking the first time in the country's history that an incumbent president peacefully transferred power to an opposition candidate. Jonathan, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), which had been in power since the end of military rule in 1999, faced a formidable challenge from former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan delivers a speech in Lagos on February 19, 2015

The atmosphere was charged as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) tabulated the results over the following days. As the count tilted decisively in favour of Buhari, anxiety grew across the nation, which has a history of elections marred by violence and allegations of rigging. However, before the final results were officially announced by INEC on March 31, 2015, President Jonathan placed a phone call to his challenger, Muhammadu Buhari , to congratulate him on his victory and concede defeat. In a subsequent public address to the nation, Jonathan declared, “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian. I promised the country free and fair elections. I have kept my word.”

John Dramani Mahama – Ghana, 2016

President John Dramani Mahama conceded defeat in the 2016 presidential election. Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had served as president since 2012, completing the term of his predecessor, John Atta Mills, before winning the presidency in his own right later that year. His 2016 re-election campaign faced a strong challenge from his long-time rival, Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in what was the second consecutive contest between the two leaders. While the voting process was largely peaceful, the subsequent two-day wait for the official declaration of results led to a palpable rise in national tension, with both major parties claiming they were on course for victory. The Electoral Commission of Ghana collated the results, which showed a clear and insurmountable lead for Akufo-Addo.

President William Ruto with Ghana's President John Mahama in Kilgoris, Narok County on December 29, 2024

On the evening of December 9, before the electoral commission made its final official announcement, Mahama placed a phone call to Nana Akufo-Addo to congratulate him on his victory. In a subsequent public address, Mahama confirmed his concession and pledged to work towards a smooth transition, stating, “I want to assure the people of Ghana of my commitment to the sustenance of our country’s democracy and I will work to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition to the incoming administration.” John Dramani Mahama then won the 2024 presidential election and was inaugurated on 7 January 2025, returning to the presidency for a new term.

Lazarus Chakwera - Malawi, 2025

President Lazarus Chakwera conceded defeat in the country’s September 2025 general election, closing a dramatic chapter in his leadership. On 24 September, before the Malawi Electoral Commission had even completed its official tally, Chakwera admitted that the numbers showed an “insurmountable” lead for his rival, former president Peter Mutharika. In a calm and deliberate address, he congratulated Mutharika, urged Malawians to accept the outcome, and promised to respect the constitution by overseeing a peaceful transfer of power. His concession speech carried a tone of humility and statesmanship. Chakwera told citizens that while he had hoped to secure a second mandate, democracy required him to submit to the will of the people. He emphasised that Malawi’s stability and unity were more important than his personal ambition. In doing so, he appealed to his supporters to remain calm and avoid any actions that could disturb the transition.

Malawi’s former President Lazarus Chakwera

Presidents who have conceded defeats after multiple terms

Mokgweetsi Masisi – Botswana, 2024

Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in Botswana’s 2024 general election, ending nearly 60 years of uninterrupted rule by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP). The vote took place on 30 October 2024. By 1 November, with tallies showing the BDP had lost its parliamentary majority, Masisi publicly accepted the result, praised the democratic process, and said he would step aside for a smooth transition. He congratulated opposition leader Duma Boko, whose Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition secured a parliamentary majority. Formalities moved quickly. Duma Boko was sworn in on 8 November 2024, after the UDC clinched a clear lead in the 61 directly elected National Assembly seats. The change of power included a cordial, public handover, reinforcing the image of a rules-based transition.

Botswana’s former President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi

Abdoulaye Wade – Senegal, 2012

Former President Abdoulaye Wade graciously conceded defeat in the 2012 presidential election. His concession to his former protégé and opposition leader, Macky Sall, was a pivotal moment for the nation, demonstrating a commitment to democratic principles and a peaceful transfer of power. Wade, who had been in power since 2000, sought a controversial third term in office, a move that sparked widespread protests and raised concerns about the potential for political instability. The first round of the election, held in February 2012, did not produce an outright winner, leading to a runoff between Wade and Sall the following month. On March 25, 2012, as the results of the runoff election began to show a clear victory for Sall, Wade made a crucial decision. Before the official results were even announced by the country's electoral commission, he telephoned Macky Sall to congratulate him on his victory. This swift and decisive action diffused tensions and paved the way for a smooth transition.

Former Senegal President Abdoulaye Wade looks on during a meeting of the opposition Senegalese Democratic Party (Parti Democratique Senegalais, PDS) on February 4, 2015, at the Place de l'Obelisque in Dakar

