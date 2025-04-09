Pulse logo
5 things Ruto hopes to achieve with new 'Jukwaa la Usalama' initiative

09 April 2025 at 14:59
Ruto is betting on a new initiative to reshape the relationship between the government and citizens. What are your thoughts on this approach?
Youth, Sports, and Arts CS Kipchumba Murkomen welcomes President William Ruto to the Kenya Innovation Week
President William Ruto’s administration has launched the Jukwaa La Usalama initiative, aimed at transforming Kenya’s approach to national security governance. 

The initiative was launched by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen on April 8, 2025, during the 

Pwani Edition in Mombasa, bringing together local leaders, community members, and government officials to discuss pressing security concerns. 

The initiative seeks to promote inclusive community engagement and aims to establish a platform for citizens to voice concerns directly to security officials and policymakers.

The following are the primary objectives that Ruto’s government is targeting through the Jukwaa La Usalama initiative:

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a tour of Mombasa

Increasing Community Engagement in Security Decisions

According to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Jukwaa La Usalama serves as a forum where citizens can engage with security and administrative officials. 

This platform allows for direct dialogue between the public and decision-makers, addressing issues such as violent extremism, drug abuse, and domestic violence.

The initiative aims to ensure that security policies reflect the lived realities of the communities they impact, allowing citizens to voice concerns and propose solutions​.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a Jukwaa la Usalama engagement

Empowering Local Leaders to Address Security Issues

The government also plans to empower local leaders, including chiefs, elders, and youth representatives.

By incorporating local leadership into the decision-making process, the initiative seeks to strengthen community-level governance structures and ensure that security is approached from a local perspective.

Promoting Data-Driven Security Reforms Jukwaa La Usalama is designed to collect feedback from community forums and integrate this data into security planning. 

The initiative includes the establishment of a National Crime Trends Observatory, which will track crime patterns and identify emerging threats across the country. 

This data-driven approach aims to inform more targeted and effective security strategies, ensuring that resources are allocated where they are most needed​.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a Jukwaa la Usalama engagement

Addressing Socio-Economic Factors Contributing to Insecurity

Recognising the link between socioeconomic challenges and insecurity, the initiative aims to improve the lives of communities.

By addressing issues such as unemployment and poverty, the initiative seeks to create more stable and secure environments for citizens. 

This goal aligns with broader efforts to improve infrastructure, education, and healthcare, all of which contribute to a more secure and prosperous society​.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a Jukwaa la Usalama engagement

Fostering National Cohesion and Shared Responsibility

The initiative also seeks to promote a sense of shared responsibility for security. 

Rather than relying solely on security agencies, Jukwaa La Usalama encourages a collaborative approach in which citizens actively participate in maintaining public order. 

The initiative aims to foster national unity by involving communities in the security process and encouraging them to work with government agencies to address security challenges. 

This approach is intended to help restore trust in state institutions and create a more cooperative environment for addressing security concerns​.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a Jukwaa la Usalama engagement

Jukwaa La Usalama, while in its early stages, can be termed as the government’s plan to reshape the relationship between the government and its citizens in the area of security governance. 

According to the Ministry of Interior, the initiative will help ensure security measures are responsive to the needs of the community and that citizens have a direct role in shaping policies that affect their safety. 

Through ongoing forums and community engagement, the government aims to build trust, improve security, and foster national cohesion.

Local

