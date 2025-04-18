6 lucrative career paths in Nairobi’s transport sector

Nairobi City County is undertaking a massive Sh92 billion transformation of its urban transportation network, which aims to reduce chronic traffic congestion, improve commuter safety, and stimulate economic productivity within the capital.

The government aims to introduce a transportation system that combines different types of travel options, supported by sustainable infrastructure and modern technology.

Under the project, the county plans to develop the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) systems to ease pressure on the city’s overstretched roads and matatu-dependent commute.

Nairobi’s peak demand for matatus is 97,168 passengers per hour during the morning peak, highlighting the pressure on the public transport system​.

Using the currently available mix of 33 and 51-seater buses and an average capacity of 40 passengers, 2,429 buses per hour are required to ferry passengers during peak hours.

The government also plans to introduce an Intelligent Transport Management System, designed to streamline traffic flow and improve safety through real-time data and surveillance tools.

To support the transition to more organised mass transport, the county plans to construct a series of major commuter termini and parking facilities across key points, including Green Park, Hakati, Central, Machakos, Muthurwa, Westlands, and the Sunken Parking area.

The government aims to decongest Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) by acting as interchanges where commuters can connect seamlessly between transport modes.

Additionally, the plan includes the establishment of pedestrian lanes, shared cycle paths, and common service ducts.

These non-vehicular transport options could enhance accessibility, safety, and environmental quality, particularly for lower-income city residents and cyclists.

Though the county has not conducted a formal feasibility study, the project is being pursued under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with potential for collaboration between the county government and private investors.

This model is expected to ease the fiscal burden on the public purse while accelerating project implementation.

According to the government, the expected impacts include reduced travel times, increased employment opportunities in infrastructure development and transit operations, and enhanced logistics efficiency for Nairobi’s goods and services sectors.

The mega project is part of a broader infrastructure agenda spearheaded by the county to position Nairobi as a competitive and livable urban centre by 2027.

The challenge will be balancing the ambition of the plan with fiscal discipline, stakeholder coordination, and citizen engagement, particularly in the absence of an initial feasibility assessment.

Job opportunities

The government is hoping to generate thousands of new jobs across sectors linked to the transformation of Nairobi’s mobility, construction, infrastructure, and technology.

Construction & Civil Engineering

Building the new transit systems and termini will require a skilled workforce that includes road construction workers, structural engineers, electricians, plumbers, and transport system planners.

These roles will be essential in ensuring the quality and timely delivery of Nairobi’s next-generation transit infrastructure.

Transport & Traffic Management

The implementation of an Intelligent Transport Management System will demand professionals in smart mobility, data systems, and traffic operations.

Job opportunities in this space include software developers, systems technicians, urban mobility planners, and digital ticketing experts who can ensure real-time traffic control and efficient commuter flow.

Logistics & Supply Chain

Improved movement of people and goods will boost the logistics sector, creating roles for drivers, fleet managers, dispatch coordinators, and warehouse staff.

As major transport corridors become more efficient, the city is likely to see an uptick in delivery services, public transportation operations, and last-mile mobility ventures.

Public Lighting & Safety

Smart public lighting systems are being considered for major road corridors and termini as part of the project's infrastructure expansion.

This will create demand for electrical engineers, lighting technicians, and public safety officers to install and maintain modern, solar-powered, and sensor-based lighting systems.

Market & MSME Growth Around Termini

Traders, food vendors, and retail operators could also benefit from increased foot traffic, while MSMES in sectors like food processing, textiles, and urban agriculture will find new markets and logistics links through improved transport access.

Urban Mobility Startups & Tech Jobs

The transformation of Nairobi’s transport landscape presents fertile ground for urban mobility startups.