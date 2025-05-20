A look inside new Mukuru homes handed over to ex-slum residents [PHOTOS]

On May 20, 2025, President William Ruto officially handed over 1,080 completed housing units at the Mukuru Meteorological Site in Nairobi.

The event marks a significant milestone in the New Mukuru Housing Project, which is expected to deliver a total of 13,248 housing units upon completion.

During the handover ceremony, President Ruto highlighted the scale and impact of the project, noting that the government has invested Sh11 billion into construction and neighbourhood development so far.

He explained that for every shilling invested, an additional Sh2.50 has been generated through related businesses, resulting in nearly Sh28 billion infused into the local economy.

“Today, New Mukuru, like many projects across the country, is living proof that investing in housing stimulates local economies. Money is spent where homes are built, jobs are created, and lives are changed. The Mama Mboga feeding fundis at lunchtime and the Jua Kali artisans crafting doors and windows are all part of this vibrant ecosystem,” President Ruto said.

The Mukuru project is the largest single-site housing intervention in Kenya’s history.

It includes extensive infrastructure such as 3.2 kilometres of roads, 14,321 square metres of parking space, 9 kilometres of walkways, and 3.9 kilometres of sewer lines.

The development incorporates several social amenities, including a health centre, day care facilities, a fire station, a strip mall, 32 transformer houses, waste and pump rooms, and robust mechanical and electrical systems.

Support infrastructure

Water infrastructure in the project includes a five-million-litre underground water tank, high-level storage tanks with a capacity of 210,000 litres, booster pumps, and a comprehensive fire water system designed to ensure both service provision and safety.

President Ruto clarified that this housing development should not be considered a “vertical slum.”

He stressed that slums are characterised by the absence of services, safety, and dignity rather than by population density.

The Mukuru development is designed to provide residents with all three.

The government’s Affordable Housing Programme prioritises engagement with local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and Jua Kali artisans.

These include welders, carpenters, landscapers, and finishers who have contributed to building steel doors, window grills, cabinets, and paving blocks, supporting local employment and skills development.

The president outlined the expected economic ripple effects once residents occupy the homes.

He said that businesses such as corner shops, daycares, schools, clinics, gyms, salons, studios, and digital start-ups are expected to emerge, powered by over 13,000 households, thereby stimulating the neighbourhood’s economic activity.

Home ownership financing

The government has worked with banks and SACCOs to design home loan and rent-to-own products for people who were previously considered uncreditworthy.

This effort aims to make homeownership accessible to a broader segment of the population, including informal sector workers.

The “One ID, One Home” policy ensures fair access to housing opportunities for all Kenyans.

The Boma Yangu platform provides a transparent and inclusive system for home registration and purchase, with over 4,000 homes currently available.

He said the government is developing 26 modern markets and upgrading 201 existing ones nationwide, equipping these facilities with cold storage, washrooms, and ICT centres to support small enterprises and youth-led businesses.

President Ruto thanked all contractors, architects, engineers, artisans, and government agencies involved in the project.