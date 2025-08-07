Agnes Zani's Biography: Raila loyalist chairing UDA-ODM pact implementation

Dr. Agnes Zani is a distinguished Kenyan sociologist, academic, and politician who has made significant contributions to both the academic sphere and national policy.

With a career spanning decades, she has established herself as a respected voice in sociology and a key figure within Kenya's political landscape.

She was recently appointed to chair a 5-member committee established to oversee the implementation of the UDA-ODM Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 .

Dr. Agnes Zani

Educational and Academic Foundations

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Zani's academic journey began at Star of the Sea primary and proceeded to complete her secondary education at the same school.

She was later moved to Moi High School after her father was transferred to Nairobi by the Teachers’ Service Commission .

In 1987, she joined the University of Nairobi, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

Her pursuit of higher education led her to the United Kingdom, where she attended the University of Oxford, completing both a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and a Doctor of Philosophy (DPhil) in Sociology.

Upon returning to Kenya, Dr. Zani embarked on an academic career at her alma mater, the University of Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a senior lecturer in the Department of Sociology, she specialised in areas such as social stratification, gender studies, and development.

Her research interests have focused on the dynamics of social inequality , community development, and the sociology of politics.

Throughout her academic tenure, she has authored numerous papers and contributed to scholarly discourse on critical social issues in Kenya and the broader African context.

Dr. Agnes Zani

Political Career and Public Service

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Zani's transition into politics saw her align with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), one of Kenya's major political parties.

Her intellectual background and expertise in social issues quickly propelled her into leadership positions within the party.

She served as the party's Secretary-General in an acting capacity after Ababu Namwamba's departure, a role in which she was instrumental in shaping the party's policy and strategy.

READ ALSO: Why Sifuna has threatened to bolt out of ODM

In 2013, Dr. Zani was nominated by the ODM party to serve as a Senator in Parliament, a position she held until 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her time in the Senate, she was an active and influential legislator. She served on several key committees, including the Senate Committee on Education.

Contributions to National Policy

As a Senator, Dr. Zani was a vocal advocate for policy reforms in education and social development.

She championed legislation aimed at improving access to quality education, addressing gender disparities, and promoting social welfare programs.

Her contributions were marked by a data-driven and research-informed approach, drawing on her deep understanding of sociological principles to address complex national challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Agnes Zani

Beyond her legislative duties, Dr. Zani has been involved in various national dialogues and task forces focused on constitutional and social reforms .

Her ability to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical policymaking has made her a respected figure in both circles.