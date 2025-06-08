Albert Ojwang’: Arrested in Migori over X post, taken to Nairobi & dead in hours

Kenyans are demanding thorough investigation and justice into the death of Albert Ojwang who was arrested in Migori on Saturday and transported to Nairobi where he died a few hours later on Sunday morning.

Reports indicate that Ojwang, a teacher based in Voi was picked up by sleuths on Saturday in Migori where he had gone to visit his family over what those who arrested him termed as "derogatory" post on X (formerly Twitter).

Unknown to his friends and family, this was the last time they would see him alive as he was driven to Nairobi for “further questioning”.

He was taken to Central Police Station and put behind bars.

Albert Ojwang's father recounts final moments & reason for arrest

Ojwang's father tearfully recounted being told by the officers who arrested the deceased that he (Ojwang' had posted comments that were defamatory touching on a senior police boss hence the arrest.

Police give their version of how Ojwang' died

According to police at the station, Ojwang’ attempted to commit suicide while alone in the cell, explaining the injuries found on his body.

Ojwang’ had serious head injuries which police claim were self-inflicted while in the cell before he was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

How the injuries came to be are the subject of an ongoing investigation with activists and his family disputing the account provided by the police and a with a post-mortem set to be conducted on his body to establish what killed him.

“He was rushed to the hospital after what we think was an attempted suicide. He had injured himself in the head and was rushed to the hospital, where he died. He did not die here in custody,” said Nairobi Central Police boss Stephen Okal explained.

Coming in the wake of a brutal crackdown of government critics on social media and a wave of abductions which police denied being involved in despite some of the victims linking their abduction to security agencies, Ojwang’s death sparked outrage on social media.

Pressure mounts amid suspicion of foul play and cover-up

Media personality Lynn Ngugi boldly reminded authorities that Kenyans need answers on the death of Albert Ojwang’ writing:

Dear Kenyans, SAY HIS NAME!!! What exactly happened to Albert Ojwang? This popular X influencer was picked up by DCI in Migori on Saturday, transported to Nairobi, and booked at Central Police Station. By Sunday morning, he was dead . Police claim he “injured himself” overnight..!??????? We demand answers. This death cannot be swept under the rug. How many more young lives must we lose to this rotten system?? Let me remind you, when we lose our fear, they lose their power…please use whatever platform you can to demand for answers!! @DCI_Kenya we need answers.

