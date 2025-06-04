Human rights activist and award-winning photojournalist Boniface Mwangi has long been a vocal critic of government corruption and police brutality.

These incidents highlight the challenges faced not just by Mwangi, but by activists across Kenya and the broader East African region . His experiences underscore the risks associated with advocacy work.

While the activist has been arrested numerous times, here are seven notable occasions when Mwangi was arrested and detained:

1. May 2025: Detention, assault in Tanzania

While in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in May 19, 2025, to attend the court appearance of opposition leader Tundu Lissu. Mwangi alongside Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire were detained by Tanzanian security officers.

Boniface Mwangi after release from Tanzania authorities

They were allegedly blindfolded, stripped, and assaulted by the security officers during interrogation. While speaking to the press, the two claimed photographs were taken during the assault.

Mwangi and Atuhaire were later abandoned near the Kenyan and Ugandan borders. Mwangi was later received by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and taken for medical attention following the whole incident.

2. April 2025: Police raid and arrest in Nairobi

On April 2, 2025, Mwangi was allegedly assaulted and robbed by police officers at his Sema Ukweli office in Nairobi's Hurlingam area.

Responding to a purported noise complaint, three officers, one appearing intoxicated, entered the premises and violently arrested him.

Boniface Mwangi being arrested

As he questioned the officer’s conduct, a confrontation ensued, leading to his handcuffing, beating, and subsequent detention at Kilimani Police Station. He sustained injuries to his wrists, knee, and ribs from the ordeal.

Mwangi has since faced charges of offensive conduct and assault, which the police filed in his absence. However, he has since filed a complaint with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), claiming a cover-up.

3. July 2024: Arrest during demos against killing of protesters

A month after several young Kenyans lost their lives during the ‘occupy parliament’ protests, on July 25, 2024 saw Mwangi and others participate in a peaceful march in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) to honor victims.

Prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi

They carried white crosses and a coffin symbolizing those killed during the protests, however the police arrested Mwangi and his fellow protesters, accusing them of unlawful assembly and creating a disturbance.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) sought to detain them for 21 days, but the court intervened and released them on Ksh.20,000 cash bail each.

4. June 2024: Arrest during anti-finance bill protests

While last year saw multiple activists and young Kenyans be arrested just for showing up to protest, on June 18, Mwangi was among the vocal protestors arrested outside the Parliament building.

Boniface Mwangi during a protest

The protestors had chained themselves to a cart carrying a symbolic briefcase with the words ‘Reject Finance Bill’, the sentiments which echoed for the better part of last year among most youths.

Mwangi and other activists were bundled into a police vehicle and detained at Kamukunji Police Station accused of being the organisers of June protests which were experienced countrywide.

5. May 2019: Arrest on suspicion of organising a revolution

In May 2019, Mwangi was arrested by police for allegedly organising a revolution in Kenya. He was charged with causing a breach of peace and was detained at Central Police Station.

Activist Boniface Mwangi

The activist went on to deny the charges and further criticized the arrest as an attempt to suppress dissent. The charges have since been dropped.

6. December 2015: Arrest during 'Knock Out Corruption' march

Mwangi had organised the 'Knock Out Corruption' march to State House, Nairobi on December 1, 2015, as a way of supporting the then President Uhuru Kenyatta's anti-corruption efforts.

Boniface Mwangi being arrested

Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Mwangi and 25 other activists were stopped and arrested for failing to notify the local police stations in advance. They were detained at Kilimani and Central police stations and later released with a warning.

7. July 2015: Arrest at City Hall while assisting boda boda riders

Mwangi was assaulted and arrested by then Administration Police (AP)officers at Nairobi's City Hall in July 2015. He had gone to check and assist boda boda riders whose bikes had been impounded.

Activist Boniface Mwangi

While attempting to record the incident, officers attacked him, confiscated his phone, and deleted the footage. Mwangi was charged with creating a disturbance and resisting arrest, later released on a Ksh 50,000 bond.

Despite repeated confrontations with authorities across the country and now beyond, he remains focused in his mission to promote social justice and transparency. While speaking to the press on June 2, 2025, the human rights activist swore that he will not be silenced.