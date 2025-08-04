Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has issued a directive urging all public servants to wear Harambee Stars jerseys to their offices throughout the month of August.

The move is aimed at galvanising support for Kenya's national football team as the country hosts the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Speaking on Sunday, CS Ruku highlighted the significance of the continental tournament being held in Kenya, describing it as a moment of "great joy" for the Kenyan people.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku

Kenya is hosting the high-stakes tournament alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

"Kenya has the joy to host all teams of Africa in what we call CHAN," Ruku stated.

And so that we can be able to support our national team, Harambee Stars, I am urging all the public servants across the Republic of Kenya to be patriotic in supporting our national team.

The Cabinet Secretary outlined a unique plan to visibly demonstrate this support. "We can support our team for this month of August if we wear the team’s jerseys in our offices," he announced.

The call to don the national colours extends across the entire public service, including ministries, departments, county governments, the Judicial Service Commission, and other constitutional commissions.

The CS clarified, however, that the directive exempts uniformed officers in the disciplined forces, such as the National Police Service and the Kenya Defence Forces.

CS Ruku emphasised that the initiative is intended to be a powerful symbol of unity, transcending societal divisions.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku

"I'm calling upon all the public servants from the CSs, from the president, to the deputy president, to all the cabinet secretaries, to the principal secretaries... let's dress, let's wear Harambee Stars jersey from tomorrow all the way to the finals," he urged.

All of us will be united as people of the Republic of Kenya, as one people without tribe, without political affiliations, without religious affiliations.

The government hopes this visual wave of support will create a patriotic atmosphere across the country and provide a morale boost to the Harambee Stars as they compete on home soil for the prestigious continental title.

The CHAN tournament features teams composed of players currently playing in their domestic leagues.

CHAN 2024: Harambee Stars Performance against DRC

Harambee Stars launched their debut African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign with a historic 1-0 victory over two-time champions the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday evening at a packed Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

A clinical finish from Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo in first-half stoppage time was enough to seal the three points for the co-hosts.

The victory also secured the team a promised Sh1 million payday for each of the players, a pledge made by President William Ruto to incentivise the squad's performance in the tournament .

Harambee Stars lineup against DRC in the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024

Playing in the finals for the first time by virtue of being a host nation, Kenya entered the match as the clear underdog against the formidable Congolese side.

The opening stages of the match reflected this, with the Harambee Stars enduring heavy pressure.

The team survived an early scare when a DR Congo goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a foul in the build-up.

However, the Kenyan side, coached by Benni McCarthy, grew in confidence as the half progressed.

President William Ruto watching Harambee Stars game against DRC in the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024

Their resilience was rewarded just before the break when Odhiambo capitalised on a defensive lapse, finding space to fire past the Congolese goalkeeper and send the home crowd into a frenzy.

The second half saw a determined defensive display from the Harambee Stars. They absorbed relentless attacks from a DR Congo side desperate for an equaliser. Goalkeeper Byrne Omondi was instrumental in preserving the lead, making several key saves.