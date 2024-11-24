The recent political developments in the Mount Kenya region following the impeachment of former deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have thrown former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe into the limelight.

Nyeri County, from where both Kagwe and Gachagua hail, was left without a seat in President William Ruto’s cabinet, with pressure piling on Ruto to consider the former CS for the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

Pundits also opine that Kagwe might be able to consolidate some support for the Kenya Kwanza administration in the region that is quickly slipping away following Gachagua’s impeachment.

Key endorsement after Gachagua’s impeachment

Amid reports of an impending Cabinet reshuffle to strengthen governance and enhancing regional representation within the Kenya Kwanza administration, Mutahi Kagwe’s name has consistently come up.

Elders from the Kikuyu community are backing him for a slot in President Ruto’s cabinet, noting that his leadership skills and proven track record make him a suitable candidate for the role of Interior Cabinet Secretary.

The elders urged him to accept the position currently held by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in an acting capacity should he be nominated.

Mutahi Kagwe's Biography

Mutahi Kagwe has extensive experience in public service, having previously served as the Health CS under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His impressive record at the helm of the ministry includes steering the country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also served as the Minister of Communications under former President, the late Mwai Kibaki.

His experience also includes serving as the Mukurweini Member of Parliament, having been elected in 2002.

He lost the seat in 2007 but made a comeback in 2013 as the first Senator for Nyeri.

He contested for the Nyeri gubernatorial seat in 2017 but lost to Wahome Gakuru.

Kagwe also worked in the corporate sector, having served Standard Media Group’s advertising department where he rose through the ranks to serve as the commercial director between 1987 and 1989.

Marriage and family

Kagwe is married to Anne Wanjiku Mutahi, the daughter of John Michuki who served as Minster for Internal Security and Environment.

The couple has four children, among them is the popular rapper Kahu Mburu otherwise known as Kahush.

Education and early life

Mutahi Kagwe was born in 1958 in Mukurweini, Nyeri County where he spent his formative years.

He attended Kihate Primary School and proceeded to Kagumo High School for his O level education.

He is an alumnus of the University of Nairobi having joined the institution in 1978 and graduated in 1981.