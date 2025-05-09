Bitange Ndemo publicly rejects UoN Vice Chancellor job, here's why

The anticipated appointment of renowned academic and diplomat Prof. Elijah Bitange Ndemo as Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Nairobi has taken a dramatic turn after he publicly declined the position, citing concerns over procedural irregularities.

In a detailed statement released on May 9, 2025, Prof. Ndemo confirmed that he had been one of five shortlisted candidates for the position.

Following interviews conducted on March 21, he emerged as one of the three finalists.

On May 5, he received an official appointment letter from the Chairman of the University Council, Hon. Prof. Amukowa Anangwe.

However, Prof. Ndemo stated that before accepting the role, he sought confirmation that the appointment had followed the required legal process, specifically, the concurrence of the Cabinet Secretary for Education, as stipulated in law.

“I sought confirmation from the Chairman regarding the Minister for Education's concurrence, as required by law. Prof. Anangwe assured me that it was being addressed and that he had submitted the necessary documents an hour earlier,” he explained.

In the same communication, Prof. Ndemo noted that Prof. Anangwe had already issued a letter appointing Prof. Francis Jackim Mulaa, the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, as Acting Vice Chancellor until his release from diplomatic service in Brussels.

Following the announcement, the news of his appointment spread widely across the media and social media platforms, drawing a wave of congratulatory messages.

However, Prof. Ndemo has now dissociated himself from what he describes as an “unprocedural process.”

“I dissociate myself from this unprocedural process and have withdrawn my candidacy for the position,” he said.

This development now throws the leadership of Kenya’s top public university into uncertainty, just days after the Council had officially begun a transition.

The acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mulaa, was expected to steer the university for six months while Prof. Ndemo concluded his term as Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium.

Prof Bitange Ndemo's career in academia and public service

Prof. Ndemo's appointment had been widely welcomed given his long-standing relationship with the University of Nairobi and his extensive experience in academia, public service, and global diplomacy.

He previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication between 2005 and 2013, where he led major ICT initiatives that transformed Kenya’s digital economy.

His achievements included overseeing the rollout of undersea fibre-optic cables, supporting policy frameworks that enabled innovations like M-Pesa, and promoting open data initiatives. He was also instrumental in the early development of Konza Technopolis.

In the academic field, he rose through the ranks at the University of Nairobi’s School of Business, serving as Professor, Associate Professor, and Chair of the Department of Business Administration.

Internationally, he has held advisory roles with the United Nations, World Bank, UNESCO, and the World Economic Forum.

He chaired Kenya’s Distributed Ledgers and Artificial Intelligence Taskforce and sat on several high-profile boards, including Safaricom and the Alliance for Affordable Internet.

Prof. Ndemo’s withdrawal now places the University Council in a difficult position as it seeks to ensure a stable transition amid concerns about governance and transparency.