Cars, calls, confessions: MP's allies spill the beans about 'abduction' drama

Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja has said that Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi staged his abduction in a bid to avoid arrest over ongoing investigations.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, the IG revealed new evidence and witness statements that suggest the lawmaker's reported kidnapping was orchestrated with the help of close allies, including the Juja CDF chairman and other associates.

According to the police, three individuals, Peter Kiratu (Juja CDF Chairman), Cyrus Kieru Muhia (a Koimburi ally), and Karanja Gatana, have been arrested and are assisting in the ongoing probe.

Their testimonies, coupled with vehicle tracking and surveillance evidence, have unravelled what appears to be a staged abduction plot.

Kiratu told investigators he was with the MP at Full Gospel Church, Mugutha, on Sunday, May 25, when a silver Subaru Forester (Reg. KBP 096W) pulled up and two men forcefully "abducted" Koimburi.

He later received a call from the MP’s daughter reporting that her father had been found in a coffee farm.

The MP was subsequently taken to Plainsview Hospital, Ruiru, and later transferred to Karen Hospital.

But the police now say this incident was staged.

According to Cyrus Kieru, the silver Subaru used was his, lent to Kiratu allegedly to transport "extra security" for the MP.

He recounted being instructed to drive two men to the church. Upon arrival, the men forcefully grabbed Koimburi and bundled him into the car. They then drove toward the Jacaranda Coffee Research area, where they found another vehicle, a Honda CR-V (Reg. KBP 096W), owned by Kiratu.

Kieru was left behind and warned not to reveal anything.

Karanja Gatana, the third suspect, provided the most damning revelation. He confessed to police that after the alleged abduction, Koimburi spent the night at a hotel with his "abductors."

The following morning, Gatana picked up the MP and drove him to the location where he would later be "discovered." Before stepping out, Gatana claims they tore Koimburi’s clothes to simulate signs of torture.

Both vehicles, the Subaru and the Honda CR-V, have since been recovered by investigators.

The development comes just days after widespread concern and political outrage over the MP’s supposed disappearance and torture.

A viral video showed Koimburi in tattered clothes and seemingly injured, further fuelling claims of state persecution.