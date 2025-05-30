Who is Grace Nduta? MCA arrested in George Koimburi’s 'abduction' drama

Grace Nduta Wairimu, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Kanyenya-ini Ward in Murang’a County, has been arrested in connection with what detectives are calling a stage-managed abduction of Gatundu South MP George Koimburi.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, May 29, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that Wairimu was taken into custody as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged fake kidnapping that sparked a national outcry earlier this week.

"Evidence clearly shows that she was at the Ellis Bar and Restaurant in Kiganjo, Gatundu South, with Hon. George Koimburi the entire night," read the statement signed by DCI representative John Marete.

Contradicting Alibi

Wairimu had previously claimed she was attending church and political functions in Kangema on May 25, the same day Koimburi was reported missing.

However, DCI investigators said that the duo had spent the night together at a popular local entertainment joint, contradicting her official alibi.

The dramatic twist casts doubt over the legitimacy of the earlier disappearance claims and raises questions about the motive behind what now appears to be a staged incident.

The DCI assured the public that the matter is still under investigation and additional updates will be provided in due course.

"Further updates will be shared as the investigation continues," the statement read.

What began as a distressing report of an MP’s disappearance has quickly unravelled into a bizarre tale of deceit, late-night rendezvous, and political drama.

A Wanted Man

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved the prosecution of MP George Koimburi over allegations of land fraud.

The legislator managed to escape the police dragnet after fleeing on a motorcycle.

‘Abduction’

Koimburi was reported missing on Sunday, May 25, 2025, after allegedly being abducted outside a church in Mugutha, Kiambu County.

His disappearance prompted widespread concern, with opposition leaders and human rights organisations expressing fears of politically motivated abductions.

Discovery

The following day, May 26, Koimburi was found in a coffee plantation in Kiambu County, reportedly in critical condition.

He was taken to Karen Hospital in Nairobi for treatment, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited him and claimed that he had been tortured and injected with a chemical.

Koimburi's family and political allies condemned the alleged abduction, attributing it to government intimidation tactics.

Investigation and Revelations

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched an inquiry into the incident.

DCI Drops Bombshell

On May 28, 2025, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and DCI Director Amin Mohamed announced that the abduction was a hoax orchestrated by Koimburi himself.

Investigations revealed that Koimburi had spent the night of May 25 at a hotel. The following day, he staged his abduction, including fabricating evidence of torture.

Arrests and Legal Proceedings

As of May 30, 2025, several individuals have been arrested in connection with the staged abduction:

Cyrus Kieru Muhia: A close ally of Koimburi, arrested for providing the vehicle used in the staged abduction.

Karanja Gatana: An associate of Koimburi, who admitted to assisting in the hoax by tearing the MP's clothes to simulate injuries.

Grace Nduta Wairimu: Murang’a Kanyenyaini MCA, arrested for allegedly meeting with Koimburi during the time he was reported missing.