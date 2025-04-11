Dr Mercy Mwangangi's Biography: Early life, career history and latest appointment

Dr Mercy Mwangangi, one of the most familiar faces in Kenya’s COVID-19 response, has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA).



The announcement was made by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following a competitive selection process involving 92 applicants, of whom only 12 were shortlisted for interviews.

This marks yet another historic milestone for Dr Mwangangi, who continues to break glass ceilings in the healthcare space, bringing over 15 years of expertise in health financing, universal health coverage (UHC), health systems reform, and policy governance.

Early life and education

Born in 1986 in Machakos County, Dr Mwangangi grew up in a family deeply rooted in leadership and service. Her mother, Florence Mwangangi, is a lawyer and a former Speaker of the Machakos County Assembly.



Dr Mwangangi has one sibling, and from a young age, she exhibited a strong sense of responsibility and ambition.

She attended Pangani Girls High School in Nairobi before enrolling at the University of Nairobi, where she graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB).



Driven by a passion for transformative healthcare, she furthered her education in Australia, earning a Master’s degree in Health Economics and Policy from the University of Adelaide.

A career rooted in public service and global health

Dr Mwangangi’s career journey reflects an unwavering commitment to public health and reform. Prior to her appointment as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Health, she worked with leading global institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations.



Her roles in these organisations focused on improving health systems and outcomes both in Kenya and globally.

Her work gained nationwide prominence in March 2020, when she became one of the key figures in Kenya’s COVID-19 pandemic response.



As CAS, Dr Mwangangi regularly addressed the nation, updating the public on the evolving health crisis and government measures aimed at containing the virus. Kenyans were quickly drawn to her composed and empathetic style.

Her leadership extended beyond public communication. She was instrumental in driving national strategies, including rigorous testing, contact tracing, and public education on preventive measures. These efforts played a pivotal role in helping the country navigate the challenges of the pandemic.

Breaking the silence on gender-based violence

Dr Mwangangi has not only used her platform for health advocacy but has also emerged as a voice for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). In 2023, during a GBV scientific conference at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi, she opened up about a deeply personal experience from 2015.

At the time, she had just completed her master’s programme in Australia and was back in Kenya. One night, a verbal altercation with her then-boyfriend escalated to the point where she feared for her safety.

That night at 3 a.m. when we had the altercation, I remember thinking okay so this has happened, whom should I call. He was beating walls around me. He was enraged and there was a lot of scuffling.

Interestingly, the first person that I called was my lawyer to see if there was a legal recourse.

Though the incident did not involve physical violence, Dr Mwangangi highlighted the psychological impact and the importance of recognising the signs of emotional abuse.

She eventually ended the relationship and is now in a new, supportive one.