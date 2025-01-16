Uasin Gishu County's Eldoret City will mark significant milestones at the end of January 2025. Just five months after the municipality was conferred city status by President William Ruto .

The Office of the Data Commissioner will officially open its offices in the City on January 28th at Daima Tower, where the offices have been operational since November 2024.

The Eldoret regional office is the eighth jurisdiction where the government agency has a presence. In addition to Nairobi, the ODPC has regional offices in Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyeri, Machakos and Garissa.

With a Data Commissioner's regional office, residents of Eldoret will now access services that were previously only accessible through Huduma Centres.

The office will serve as a central hub for data protection services in the region, providing guidance and support to organisations and individuals in understanding and complying with data protection laws.

Data Privacy Conference 2025 to be hosted in Eldoret

The launch will also coincide with the 2025 commemoration of Data Privacy Day and the annual Data Privacy Conference organised by the ODPC.

Delegates will engage in deliberations under the theme: "Safeguarding Personal Data to Spur Digital Transformation & Economic Development."

The conference brings together tech industry professionals, researchers and lecturers from the world of academia, legal experts, and government representatives to discuss the latest trends and advancements in data protection .

Data Privacy Conference 2025 to be hosted between 27-28 January in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County

ODPC was established by the Data Protection Act, 2019 and is mandated to register data collectors, data processors and other data handlers in addition to sensitising data subjects on their rights concerning personal data.

Since its inception, the ODPC has set precedents through the resolution of various complaints logged by Kenyan citizens. The most prominent of these was the decision to fine Nairobi clubs for the unauthorised use of customers' images in promotional messages on their social media.