Eric Omondi, Babu Owino & Joho among winners at Bobea Leadership Awards [List]

Trailblazing public servants, policymakers, civil society, media personalities, and citizens convened for the Bobea Leadership Awards 2025 on July 18 with several leaders and renowned personalities honoured for their outstanding leadership, accountability, and transformative impact in governance and public service.

The awards gala was the culmination of a rigorous exercise in which different personalities were nominated for the awards along with justification, followed by a thorough vetting process by the Bobea Awards Secretariat to identify the top 10 finalists per category.

The winners were arrived at through a transparent voting process by citizens and this participatory model ensured that the Awards reflect genuine public sentiment and trust.

Below is the list of winners in the various categories.

Top performing governors

Kimani Wamatangi bagged the best performing governor in recognition for his leadership that has seen several development projects and impactful initiatives rolled out.

Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay county came second.

Best performing MPs and Senators

In the national Assembly, the contest was between two familiar faces that hacve consistently ranked among the top-performing Members of Parliament: Kiharu’s Ndindi Nyoro and Embakasi East’s Babu Owino.

Babu Owino scooped the award, with Nyoro coming second in recognition of their impactful leadership with integrity and prudent management of National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF) to meaningfully transform the lives of their constituents.

In the Senate, Nairobi’s Edwin Sifuna emerged top, followed by Kakamega’s Boni Khalwale.

Senator Crystal Asige received the honorary Most Outstanding Legislature Award.

Busia County Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo’s floored other Woman Reps in NGAAF Allocation with her trailblazing efforts in empowering women and youth through sustainable development initiatives earning her the top award in the category.

Esther Okenyuri was crowned as the best Nominated Legislator.

She celebrated the win noting that it is a reminder that impact is the true legacy.

Senator Esther Okenyuri

"This award is a celebration of integrity, public trust and dedication; three ingredients that are key in achieving effective leadership.” She added.

Cabinet Secretaries

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and his Treasury counterpart John Mbadi emerged as the top performing CSs in President William Ruto’s cabinet.

The duo came on board following the birth of the broad-based government with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga asserting that they are part of the experts given to the President to steer the country to the right direction following a wave of deadly protests.

Politically upright figure

Trailblazing citizens who have had meaningful impact uplifting communities and inspiring the nation were also feted with philanthropist Eric Omondi and Njugush bagging the award for the politically upright figure.

Njugush receiving his award

Their civic engagement and commitment to the agitation for a better Kenya through their unique initiatives and platforms was celebrated.

Human Rights Activist Award

This category celebrated outstanding Kenyans whose commitment to human rights has been unwavering with Senator Okiya Omtatah of Busia bagging the award.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtata receiving his award

Boniface Mwangi came second, cementing the duo’s place as brave human rights activists shaping the present and the future f Kenya’s human rights movement.

Boniface Osanga of Khalaba Ward, Kakamega county scoped the best MCA award in acknowledgment of the projects he has rolled out in his ward with a lasting impact on the lives of residents.

The best political analyst award went to David Wafula who unbiased analysis, factual representation of facts and in-depth knowledge of subject matter is a cut above the rest.

Embu county CEC in charge of Health Jamal A. Runyenjes was ranked the top CECM with Mombasa County’s CEC for Public Service, Youth, Gender, and Sports Kenneth Ambani coming second.