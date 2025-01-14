Fact check: TSC on revised education courses qualifications 2025

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has debunked widely circulated social media claims suggesting a revision of the academic qualifications for pursuing degrees and diplomas in education.

In a statement issued on January 13, the commission labelled the claims as false, urging the public to rely on accurate information directly from their official website.

“Beware of fake news! The requirements for persons wishing to join the teaching service are outlined on our website http://tsc.go.ke. Stay informed,” read the advisory from TSC.

Unpacking the truth behind teaching qualifications

The misleading post alleged that the minimum requirements for a degree in education had been updated to include:

A B- grade in Mathematics and English.

A C+ grade in teaching subjects of choice.

An overall C+ mean grade in the KCSE exam.

TSC clarified that these claims are baseless and outlined the actual criteria for joining education programmes:

For a Bachelor’s Degree in Education:

A minimum overall mean grade of C+ (plus) in KCSE or its equivalent.

A C+ grade in two subjects of specialisation.

For a Diploma in Education:

A minimum overall grade of C+ (plus) in KCSE.



A C+ grade in the two specialisation subjects.



At least a C (plain) in English.



A C grade in Mathematics for science-related courses or a D+ grade for non-science disciplines.



