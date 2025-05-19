Gachagua allies allege security raids at his Wamunyoro, Karen homes

Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have alleged that security agencies conducted coordinated raids on his residences in Nyeri and Nairobi on the evening of May 18, 2025.

According to his lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, security officials are also hunting for Gachagua.

Cleophas Malalah, who was recently appointed deputy party leader in Rigathi’s new political party, DCP, has termed the actions "illegal" and accused the government of using state machinery to suppress political dissent.

In a separate post, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka condemned the alleged raids and warned against what he described as "primitive and cowardly" abductions.

“Mr. Ruto, if you want to arrest Rigathi Gachagua, do it the right way; follow the law,” Kalonzo said, asserting that the opposition is ready to present Gachagua before the DCI if necessary.

These dramatic developments come amid rising political tension between the ruling administration and opposition leaders, with the latest incident seen by many as escalating the standoff.

Why Gachagua is facing arrest

Gachagua is facing imminent arrest following controversial statements made during a recent appearance on The Obinna Show, which authorities have deemed inciteful and potentially destabilising to national peace.

Gachagua’s comments, which touched on the politically sensitive 2007 PEV—a period when over 1,200 people were killed in ethnic clashes following disputed elections—have been criticised by the government as risking a return to civil strife.

The state has viewed these remarks as a direct threat to national security, prompting calls for his arrest.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has strongly criticised Gachagua’s remarks, warning that such rhetoric is equally dangerous as criminal threats facing the country.

Kindiki cautioned that those "preaching and prophesying violence" pose a significant threat to national stability.

He urged leaders across the political divide to promote peace and warned that Kenya must not tolerate incitement that could jeopardise security or unity.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has also warned that the former DP risks being arrested over his remarks.

“There are people who think they are above the law. Under our watch, this country is not going to condone anybody who wants to burn this nation.

"We will not allow you to have a free space to operate on matters of violence, you are on the government’s radar day and night, “ he said.

Gachagua has defended his remarks, saying they were taken out of context to paint him in a bad light.