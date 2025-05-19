Gachagua: How I dodged police dragnet comprising masked officers

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, during a press conference on Sunday, May 18, 2025, made serious allegations of a state-backed operation aimed at neutralising him and his supporters.

Gachagua said that on May 18, he received intelligence reports indicating President William Ruto had ordered that action be taken against him.

According to the former deputy president, a specially trained squad of 101 officers from various security units, including the administration police, National Intelligence Service (NIS), Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and the terrorism police unit, were deployed to intercept his convoy in Gatanga constituency.

He further alleged that the squad was disguised in masks and hoods, contravening High Court guidelines requiring officers to show their identity.

Their purported objective was to plant weapons in his convoy as false evidence.

Gachagua said some officers, described as patriotic, opposed this operation and informed his team, allowing them to take alternative routes to avoid the planned ambush.

The former deputy president linked the alleged plot to his continued references to the 2007 post-election violence, including the Kiambaa church massacre, and to accusations against President Ruto of illegally acquiring land in Ngong Forest for a private hotel project.

He described his reminders about past electoral violence not as incitement, but as a cautionary message aimed at ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in 2027.

Gachagua urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to uphold its responsibilities amid rising political tensions.

Series of Attacks and Alleged Security Failures

Since late 2024, Gachagua stated he and his supporters have faced repeated attacks in various counties, including tear gas assaults and physical attacks during public and church events.

He criticised the government for what he described as a lack of prosecutions in these cases and accused police of complicity.

In response to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s claims that some disruptions at his party events were caused by his own supporters seeking handouts, Gachagua insisted his party enjoys organic support and denied paying attendees.

Gachagua resists intimidation

Despite the allegations and confrontations, Gachagua affirmed his political movement remains strong.

He called on his supporters to remain vigilant against intimidation, emphasising that the demands of Kenyans for better governance, including improved infrastructure, anti-corruption efforts, and functional public services, remain central to his agenda.