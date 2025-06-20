The Ministry of Roads and Transport has published a set of sweeping new proposals aimed at improving road safety and transport standards across Kenya.

Four draft regulations released via Kenya Gazette notice No. 7856, dated June 18, 2025, outline fresh measures that will affect private motorists, school transport operators, commercial vehicle owners, and drivers across the country.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir signed off on the proposed regulations, which are now open for public comment for 14 days.

If enacted, the rules will introduce mandatory inspections for older and commercial vehicles, strengthen penalties for drink driving, and set higher safety standards for school and commercial transport.

CS Davis Chirchir in Parliament on February, 29, 2024

Below is a breakdown of each set of proposals:

Stronger Legal and Enforcement Framework Against Drink Driving

Drink driving remains a significant cause of fatal road accidents in Kenya. The Traffic (Drink Driving) Rules, 2025, seek to strengthen the country’s legal framework against this deadly behaviour.

The proposals include:

Setting clear legal alcohol limits for drivers, making it easier for police and courts to enforce drink driving offences.

Prohibiting the operation of a vehicle while intoxicated beyond legal limits, with stiff penalties for offenders of up to a Sh100,000 fine.

Allowing police to conduct alcohol tests using approved breathalysers, blood, or urine samples.

Establishing a detailed procedure for conducting these tests, managing specimens, and safeguarding legal rights.

Penalising refusal to provide a specimen, which has sometimes allowed suspected drunk drivers to avoid charges.

Admitting test results in court under clearly defined rules to strengthen the prosecution of offenders.

Introducing progressive penalties for repeat offenders, including license suspensions and revocations for serial drink drivers.

The changes seek to modernise Kenya’s anti-drunk-driving efforts and align enforcement with global best practices.

Mandatory Inspections for Motor Vehicles Over Four Years Old

Under the proposed Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2025, the government aims to ensure that vehicles on Kenyan roads are roadworthy, safe, and environmentally friendly.

Until now, only certain categories of vehicles, notably public service vehicles, were subject to routine inspection. If passed, the new rules will expand these requirements.

Nairobi traffic caught up in traffic

Key Elements

Mandatory inspections for private vehicles over four years old. This would apply to millions of cars on Kenyan roads. Currently, many private vehicles remain unchecked for years after purchase.

Commercial, school, and public service vehicles will face regular mandatory inspections regardless of age.

Vehicles will require checks after accidents, during ownership changes, and before re-registration of salvage vehicles.

Private vehicle testing centres will be regulated and licensed, helping to ensure the integrity of the inspection process.

Penalties will be introduced for motorists and companies who fail to comply with inspection requirements.

By enforcing inspections for older private vehicles, the government aims to reduce the number of unsafe and high-emission cars that contribute to Kenya’s road accidents and pollution.

New Licensing and Safety Standards for School Transport

The Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2025 propose a new legal framework to govern the transportation of school children , an area where recent accidents have caused public concern.

A school bus in Kenya

Key proposals:

All school transport operators will need formal approval, helping to weed out substandard and illegal operators.

School vehicles will be required to have seat belts, fire extinguishers, and telematics (tracking) systems installed.

Those transporting children will need specific training and certifications.

The proposals introduce boarding procedures, hours of operation, and a ban on unauthorised use of school vehicles for private hire.

School transport operators shall use standardised signage, colour coding, and markings to help police officers and the public easily identify them.

Penalties for non-compliance will apply to operators who fail to meet the required standards.

These rules aim to professionalise Kenya’s school transport sector, reducing risks for children on the way to and from school.

New Rules for the Operation of Commercial Vehicles

Finally, the National Transport and Safety (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2025, aim to overhaul Kenya’s often chaotic commercial road transport sector, which is blamed for many accidents and safety violations.

The rules propose:

The regulation mandates licensing for commercial vehicle owners, operators, and drivers, ensuring that only vetted and qualified individuals run commercial transport operations.

Routine safety inspections and compliance will be required for all commercial vehicles.

They will also have to install modern safety equipment, such as speed governors, telematics tracking, and underride protection devices.

The rules also govern driver conduct, limiting maximum working hours to prevent fatigue and requiring them to undergo formal safety training.

The regulations seek to set clear standards for cargo loading and securement, addressing a frequent source of accidents.

New powers for the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will include conducting safety audits and towing stalled or non-compliant commercial vehicles.

Violators will face hefty penalties for non-compliance, with possible license suspensions or revocations.

These measures aim to professionalise the sector, promote safety, and reduce the heavy toll of commercial transport accidents.

Public Participation

The Ministry of Roads and Transport is inviting feedback on all four sets of draft rules.