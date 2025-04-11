CS Duale appoints SHA's first substantive CEO

The Ministry of Health CS Aden Duale has officially announced the appointment of Dr Mercy Mwangangi as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Her appointment comes after a rigorous selection process that attracted 92 applicants, with only 12 candidates making it to the interview stage.

Dr Mwangangi brings to the role over 15 years of experience in health financing, universal health coverage (UHC), institutional reform, and health systems strengthening.

She is widely recognised as a policy and governance expert with a proven track record in strategic partnerships, resource mobilisation, and transformative health reforms.

Before her appointment, Dr Mwangangi served as the Senior Health Systems Strengthening Director at AMREF Health Africa.

In that capacity, she led various initiatives focusing on health financing and health security across the continent.

Her work included securing development assistance for primary healthcare and expanding universal coverage, making her a key player in shaping Africa’s health systems.

In the statement released by the CS Duale, he praised Dr Mwangangi’s qualifications and leadership, expressing confidence in her ability to drive the SHA mandate forward.

"We are confident that she has what it takes to steer SHA and deliver on the mandate of SHA," he noted.

Mwangangi is expected to play a central role in shaping the Authority’s strategic direction and ensuring that Kenyans benefit from more accessible and affordable healthcare services.

The Ministry of Health congratulated Dr Mwangangi and wished her success as she steps into the pioneering role.

SHA scandals

In November 2024, Elijah Wachira, then acting CEO of Kenya’s newly established Social Health Authority (SHA), was suspended for 90 days to facilitate investigations into his professional conduct and performance.

This decision came shortly after SHA's rollout, which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) as part of the government's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative.

The SHA Board, led by Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed, cited concerns over Wachira's management of the transition from NHIF to SHA .

Key issues included the diversion of Sh1.6 billion earmarked for settling debts with public health facilities, leading to disruptions in healthcare service delivery.

Additionally, Wachira was accused of prioritising payments to private hospitals over public ones, exacerbating financial strains on government-run health institutions.​

The situation was further complicated by public complaints about SHA's initial implementation, with reports of patients being denied services despite making mandatory contributions .

These challenges highlighted systemic issues in the transition process and raised questions about the authority's preparedness to manage the country's health insurance scheme.

In the wake of these developments, Robert Ingasira, SHA's Financial Services Director, was appointed as Acting CEO to steer the organization during the investigation period.

The SHA Board emphasized the need for effective leadership to restore confidence in the authority's operations and ensure the successful implementation of UHC goals.