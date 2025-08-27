Heroes without caps: How Super Metro conductor saved drugged student in Nairobi

Public transport in Kenya is often associated with chaos, noise, and endless struggles for passengers trying to navigate busy streets.

Yet hidden in these everyday journeys are silent acts of heroism. Matatu conductors and drivers, often judged harshly by the public, sometimes step up in remarkable ways to protect passengers.

A recent case in Nairobi brought this reality into sharp focus after a law student was rescued from what could have been a dangerous encounter.

A frightening ordeal in the CBD

Adrian Oluoch, a young law student, had just left a political event and was making his way to Thika when he encountered a suspicious elderly man near the Super Metro bus stand. The man shook his hand and began speaking in a low voice.

“While he was talking to me, there was a certain bad smell from his voice, a stench from his mouth. At that point, it did not even clock to me… I actually thought it was just bad breath,” Adrian recalled.

Adrian Oluoch

Moments later, dizziness set in. He realised he had been drugged, a common tactic used by criminals in Nairobi’s Central Business District. Panic-stricken, Adrian staggered towards a Super Metro conductor and begged for help.

“I told the conductor, ‘I have been drugged, kindly just help me,’” he said.

A hero to the rescue

Without hesitation, the conductor sprang into action. He secured Adrian’s phone, shielded him from the suspicious man, and rushed him to a nearby clinic. “He instructed the nurses, ‘This guy has been drugged, kindly look out for him,’” Adrian shared.

Doctors assured him that the effects would wear off, but he remained weak and drowsy for several hours. Even later, when Adrian boarded a matatu, the conductor ensured he sat at the front seat to avoid potential attackers trailing him.

For Adrian, this experience transformed his perception of conductors. “If it were not for one of the conductors of Super Metro, I would have actually been robbed or lost all my belongings that day,” he said.

More than just conductors

Kenya’s matatu industry has often been criticised for rowdy behaviour, reckless driving, and mistreatment of passengers.



Yet, within this same sector, ordinary workers like conductors frequently demonstrate acts of kindness and bravery.