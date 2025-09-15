How a sister's love pushed Kenyan cyclist across 11 countries in 107 days

Long-distance cyclist Ben Haggai has completed a 107-day trans-Africa ride that began in Kenya on May 26, crisscrossing at least 11 countries.

Haggai, who has a history of cycling for noble causes, is raising awareness about Turner syndrome, a rare chromosomal condition that affects girls and women.

His journey and advocacy were acknowledged this week by Kenya’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Gertrude Angote, who hosted him at Kenya’s High Commission in Harare.

Ben Haggai with Kenya’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Gertrude Angote, who hosted him at Kenya’s High Commission in Harare.

According to the account, Haggai rolled out from Kenya into Tanzania via the Namanga border, pushed south to Zambia through Tunduma, then briefly entered the Democratic Republic of Congo at Kasumbalesa before looping back to Zambia.

He continued through Livingstone and crossed the Kazungula frontier into Botswana, then on to Namibia and Windhoek, before entering South Africa via the Nakop/Nadkop post.

From there, he rode into Lesotho, returned to South Africa, dipped into Eswatini and Mozambique, re-entered South Africa, passed Pretoria into Botswana, and finished in Zimbabwe.

For Haggai, cycling is more than a sport; it’s a lifestyle harnessed for advocacy, motivated in part by his sister, who lives with Turner syndrome.

Turner syndrome is a disorder caused by the complete or partial loss of a second X chromosome.

It can present with short stature, ovarian dysgenesis (leading to infertility), and potential heart, kidney, and learning challenges.

Ben Haggai being welcomed by Ambassador Sunya Orre at the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria

These are conditions that require lifelong management and, in many communities, greater public awareness and support.

By taking his campaign on the road and across borders, Haggai aimed to spark conversations in clinics, homes, and classrooms well beyond his starting line.

He now prepares to head back to his home country, Kenya, having spent 107 days in the saddle, crossed at least 11 countries, and carried the message of Turner syndrome awareness across Southern Africa.

Before he set out to pedal across southern Africa for Turner syndrome awareness in 2025, Haggai had already established a reputation at home and in the region as the cyclist who undertakes audacious, purpose-driven expeditions.

Ben Haggai in Zimbabwe

Haggai first broke into the news cycle in mid-2023 with a solo challenge to ride 7,000km in 40 days across nine African countries under the theme “Share the Road”.

This was an advocacy push for road safety, active living and greener transport. He was flagged off in Nairobi by former governor Mike Sonko and former boxer Conjestina Achieng’.

The trip was both physically and mentally demanding. Onyango encountered varying terrain, weather, and logistical hurdles, but was driven by the sense of adventure and personal challenge.

