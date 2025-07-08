Nairobi students champion Kenya’s religious diversity through charity, service

In Nairobi, a group of high school students work to bridge cultural and religious divides through one visit, one conversation, and one act of service at a time.

Founded at the International School of Kenya (ISK), the Cultural & Religious Inclusion Initiative (CRII) is a student-led movement dedicated to deepening understanding of Kenya’s rich religious and cultural landscape.

Led by seniors Liam Sanders and Ben Gremley, the club has grown into a powerful platform for inclusion, interfaith learning, and social action. “Our mission is to foster greater understanding of the wide variety of cultures and religions within Nairobi, through dialogue, service, and charity.”

Over the past two years, CRII has taken students beyond the classroom and into Nairobi’s vibrant religious spaces, visiting temples, churches, and other places of worship. Alongside learning, these visits included various acts of service and charitable efforts.

In November 2024, the club visited ACK Christ Church in Westlands, contributing school supplies to their Kids to Kids outreach, which runs a school that supports underprivileged children in Nairobi.

In February 2025, they toured the Jain Shwetamber Munisuvratswami Temple in Parklands, engaging with the Jain community and donating to their general charity fund.

ISK's Cultural & Religious Inclusion students' initiative

One of CRII’s earliest projects included a visit to the Hare Krishna Temple in Ngara, where students delivered food supplies to support the temple’s free community kitchen, which feeds thousands across the city every week.

More recently, members attended the open house at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ newly built temple on Wayaki Way. There, students learned about Mormon beliefs and traditions, engaging with volunteers in one of Nairobi’s newest religious centers.

ISK's Cultural & Religious Inclusion students' initiative

In addition to their visits, CRII produces videos, and hosts interfaith discussions on campus to spark ongoing dialogue among students.

As CRII prepares to expand its outreach to other schools and religious communities, the students behind it hope their work will inspire more young people to step out of their comfort zones and explore the beauty of difference.