How to join UK military as a Kenyan: Requirements, salary, benefits

Joining the British Army as a Kenyan national can offer a unique opportunity to be part of one of the world’s most respected military forces.

However, the process is highly regulated, and potential recruits must navigate various immigration and visa requirements before they can embark on a military career in the UK.

This article delves into everything you need to know, from the selection process to family requirements, visa details, and citizenship options for foreign nationals aspiring to join the UK Army.

The Selection Process and Visa Requirements

The first step in joining the British Army as a Kenyan citizen is the selection process. This is the same process for both soldiers and officers, though certain special provisions exist for the Brigade of Gurkhas.

For most recruits, the selection process must be completed within the UK.

Visa Application

Before travelling to the UK for selection, potential recruits need to apply for a standard visitor visa.

This visa allows candidates to stay in the UK for up to six months, covering the selection period and possibly the beginning of training.

The Army cannot influence the visa application, which requires proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the stay, as well as confirmation of where you will be staying.

Recruits should book a return flight as part of their visa application and be prepared to return home if they are unsuccessful in the selection process.

Once the visa is granted and the recruit begins their basic training, they will receive an exemption stamp in their passport, allowing them to stay beyond the visa's initial expiry.

If training starts after the visa’s expiry, recruits may have to leave the UK, reapply for a new visitor visa, and return to continue the process.

Military Salaries in the U.K.

Current rates of pay for Soldiers just starting out in these ranks are:

Recruits & Privates: £25,200 a year (Sh361,277 per month)

Lance Corporal: £32,615 a year (Sh467,424 per month)

Corporal: £37,861 a year (Sh542,777 per month)

Sergeant: £42,510 a year (Sh609,355 month)

The current rates for officers just starting out in each of these ranks are:

Officer cadets (at Sandhurst): £33,183 per annum (Sh475,682 per month)

2nd Lieutenant: £39,671 per annum (Sh568,582 per month)

Lieutenant: £41,026 per annum (Sh588,022 per month)

Captain: £50,540 per annum (Sh724,448 per month)

Major: £63,387 per annum (Sh908,699 per month)

Accommodation and Medical Costs

Before departing for the UK, recruits are responsible for arranging their accommodation and ensuring that they can meet all living and medical costs prior to the start of basic training.

Insurance for medical costs is strongly advised to cover any unforeseen health issues during the recruitment process.

Family and Immigration Requirements

For those with families, there are specific immigration requirements that must be met for family members to join them in the UK.

Family Joining the Army Recruits:Family members wishing to join the recruit in the UK must apply for a Five-Year Armed Forces Visa.

This visa allows the family to live in the UK for a period of five years, during which time they can work, study, and receive healthcare under the NHS.

However, they are not entitled to UK state benefits during this time.

There are minimum income and English language requirements for family members to meet before applying for the visa.

The recruit's income should also meet the minimum requirements to bring family members to the UK, with the partner alone requiring at least £18,600 annually. Additional income is required for each child.

Single Parents

Single parents in the Army need to make arrangements for the care of their children during training and operations.

The Army encourages single parents to provide a care plan, ensuring that their children are taken care of in their absence.

Becoming a British Citizen

Foreign recruits who serve in the British Army may eventually wish to settle in the UK and apply for British citizenship.

The process involves several stages:

Settlement and Naturalisation

After completing at least five years of service, non-UK recruits can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), granting them permanent residence in the UK.

After obtaining ILR, they can apply for British citizenship, typically after holding settled status for at least one year.

Family Members’ Path to Citizenship: Family members in the UK can apply for ILR after five years on a limited leave visa.

After obtaining ILR, they can apply for British citizenship, provided they have met the necessary residential requirements and their spouse has held settled status for at least one year.

Post-Service Immigration

Once service in the British Army is completed, non-UK nationals face additional immigration considerations.

The type of settlement available depends on the length of service and the circumstances of discharge.

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) and Further Leave to Remain (FLR)

Non-UK recruits can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after four years of service or if they are medically discharged.

If applying from outside the UK, they can seek Indefinite Leave to Enter (ILE) within two years of discharge.

Those with less than four years of service, may be eligible for Further Leave to Remain (FLR) under specific circumstances.

Returning to Country of OriginRecruits who decide not to settle in the UK after their service are required to return to their country of origin or another country within 28 days of discharge.

They must cover the cost of their passage and any belongings they wish to take with them.

Key Points to Remember

Visa and Immigration: Candidates must apply for a standard visitor visa for the selection process and bear the costs associated with accommodation and medical insurance.

Family Visas: Family members must apply for a Five-Year Armed Forces Visa and meet the income and language requirements to join the recruit in the UK.

Naturalisation: After five years of service, recruits can apply for ILR and, later, British citizenship. Family members must hold ILR for at least one year before applying for citizenship.

Post-Service Immigration: Recruits wishing to remain in the UK post-service must meet the requirements for ILR or ILE, with specific pathways for those medically discharged.

Joining the British Army as a non-UK national involves a comprehensive process with significant immigration and family considerations.

Understanding the visa and settlement requirements, as well as preparing for the financial and logistical aspects, is crucial for a smooth transition into Army life and eventual settlement in the UK.