Isiolo South Member of Parliament Tubi Bidu Mohamed died on November 12, 2025, while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

The lawmaker succumbed after a prolonged illness.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced the death in a statement to Parliament, confirming that Tubi passed away that evening.

Tubi was serving his first term as MP, elected in 2022 under the Jubilee Party.

Roots & Education

Tubi Bidu Mohamed was born and raised in Isiolo County.

He completed his secondary education at Isiolo Secondary School, obtaining O-Level qualifications from 1971 to 1975.

He earned a Diploma in Wildlife Management from the College of African Wildlife Management in Moshi, Tanzania, between 1999 and 2001.

Later, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Community Development from Gretsa University in 2018, after studying from 2015.

Wildlife administrator by profession

Tubi built a career in wildlife management and public administration before entering politics.

From 1993 to 1996, he served as Acting Warden-in-Charge at Isiolo County Council.

Between 1997 and 1999, he held positions as Game Warden and Senior Warden in the same council.

He then worked as Chief Game Warden at Isiolo Parks from 2004 to 2008.

In 2009, he moved to Narok County as Chief Game Warden at Maasai Mara National Reserve, serving until 2012.

From 2012 to 2013, he held the same role at Samburu Park under Samburu County Council.

Politician at heart

Tubi entered politics as the inaugural Speaker of the Isiolo County Assembly in 2013, serving until 2017.

In this position, he oversaw the establishment of county governance structures following devolution.

In August 2022, he won election as Member of Parliament for Isiolo South Constituency on a Jubilee Party ticket.

During his term in the 13th Parliament, he sat on the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining, and the Public Petitions Committee.

His legislative focus included wildlife conservation, environmental management, and infrastructure development in Isiolo South.

Tubi advocated for education access, fulfilling commitments to provide free secondary schooling for students in his constituency.

He also pushed for community empowerment through knowledge and development initiatives.

Tributes and Legacy

President William Ruto described Tubi as a dedicated public servant and advocate for education, noting his efforts to transform lives in Isiolo through community development.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale extended condolences, highlighting the loss to Northern Kenya and calling for patience for Tubi's family.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah mourned the legislator as a devoted leader and a tireless advocate for education, equity, and community empowerment.