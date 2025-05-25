Dramatic chase, fleeing on a motorbike & a missing MP: Where is George Koimburi?

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi is still missing, his lawyer Steven Mbugua has claimed while lifting the lid on the frantic search for the lawmaker that kicked off on Friday and the events preceding his disappearance.

Koimburi went missing on Friday after reportedly fleeing on a motorbike to evade arrest by persons suspected to be police officers but who were neither in uniform nor confirmed their identity as law enforcers.

Flanked by hundreds of Juja residents, Koimburi’s lawyers demanded that the government produces the missing lawmaker who went missing after a dramatic chase shortly after issuing bursaries at the Gachororo Primary School grounds.

Mbugua who addressed the press believes that the missing lawmaker is in the custody of the police despite an existing court order barring authorities from arresting him.

It is disheartening that the Kenya Kwanza Government has decided to disregard all the court orders that the High Court of Kiambu gave in case number 28 of 2025, where Justice Muchira ordered that no one touch George Koimburi until the case is mentioned next month.

The MP could not make it here because yesterday, un-uniformed people who did not identify themselves went after him, and since then, we do not know the whereabouts of the MP .

Dramatic chase & fleeing on a motorbike

The MP was accosted by people suspected to be police officers, resulting in a dramatic car chase involving his official vehicle.

He ditched the vehicle and fled on a motorbike, leaving his driver behind.

Reports indicate that his driver was intercepted and taken to DCI headquarters for questioning before being released on Friday night.

A witness privy to the developments on Friday was quoted by The Standard confirming that the MP called them to inform them that five Subarus were trailing his vehicle.

Yesterday, while we were compiling uncollected bursary cheques, Mheshimiwa called one of our senior colleagues and informed him that he was being chased by about five Subaru vehicles. We abandoned everything to try and catch up, but we couldn’t.

Later, we were told that the driver had been arrested at gunpoint. However, we still do not know the whereabouts of the MP. The driver and the vehicle were taken to DCI headquarters and were later released after recording statements

Koimburi's previous arrest & court case

The MP has an onging court case in which he was arrested on February 18, outside his residence on Kenyatta Road in Juja and taken to DCI headquarters for questioning before being arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts on Wednesday, February 19.

He faced several charges including one dating way back to 1994 in which he was allegedly involved in forging academic certificates.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail.

Gachagua allies allege intimidation and political persecution

Reports of the MP going missing come in the backdrop of mounting scrutiny and accusations that President Ruto is misusing security agencies to settle political scores and intimidate those allied to his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.