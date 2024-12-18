Kayole evictions: National Police Service provides clarification on demolitions

The National Police Service (NPS) has clarified the ongoing evictions at Nyamavila Estate, Kayole, Nairobi, which began on Monday, December 16, 2024.

In a press statement issued on December 18,2024, the NPS emphasised that the matter is a private dispute, resolved in court over several years, and involved a lawful process.

Background of the dispute

The dispute concerns land parcel LR No. 23917, owned by Muthithi Investment Limited. The case was brought before the Environmental and Land Court (ELC) under Suit No. 457 of 2013, presided over by Hon. Justice Mutungi.

The court ordered the defendants and their associates to vacate the land due to default on payments.

The defendants, their agents, and servants who had defaulted were required to vacate the suit property, failing which they and their structures would be removed from the property.

Details of the evictions

Initially, the contested land had 304 plots, with most owners settling their dues and receiving ownership documents. However, a small group of plot owners failed to comply with the court order, resulting in their eviction.

NPS highlighted that the eviction process adhered to all legal requirements and was conducted transparently during daylight hours from December 16 to December 18, 2024.

NPS role in the process

The National Police Service clarified that its involvement was limited to maintaining law and order during the eviction process, in line with its professional mandate.

In the statement, Dr Resila Onyango, speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, reiterated:

This is a private matter that has been in court for several years. The National Police Service remains committed to serving all Kenyans with utmost professionalism.