Kenya Power reports 3-hour nationwide outage

Kenya Power has reported a major power outage that disrupted electricity supply across most parts of the country in the early hours of Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The outage, which occurred shortly after midnight, left many regions in darkness, sparking widespread concern.

In an initial statement released at 1:28 AM, Kenya Power acknowledged the issue, noting that the cause of the outage was yet to be determined.

The company assured customers that efforts were underway to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.

Western Kenya and parts of the North Rift region were the only areas unaffected by the outage.

By 4:55 AM, Kenya Power issued an update indicating significant progress in restoring electricity.

Power was back in most parts of North Rift, Central Rift, Western Kenya, South Nyanza, and sections of Nairobi and Mount Kenya regions.

The company assured its customers their team was working around the clock to restore service to the remaining affected areas.

Kenya Power also expressed gratitude for the patience of its customers during the interruption.

As the restoration efforts continue, the utility company has yet to provide details on the cause of the outage or a timeline for full restoration.

This incident highlights the critical importance of reliable power infrastructure in the country and the need for robust contingency plans to manage widespread disruptions.

Kenya has long grappled with challenges in maintaining a stable power supply, owing to a combination of aging infrastructure, high demand, and occasional technical mishaps.

The latest outage adds to a series of interruptions that have occasionally disrupted businesses, households, and essential services across the country.

Kenya Power, the sole electricity distributor in the country, has previously faced criticism for delays in restoring power during outages and the lack of preventive measures to ensure reliability.