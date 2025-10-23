Raila Odinga Junior was today, October 23, 2025, formally installed as the head of his father’s family in a ceremony steeped in Luo cultural tradition at the family's Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County.

The installation, which followed the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga last Sunday , marks a significant cultural milestone, signifying both the end of the official mourning period and the formal transfer of domestic leadership to the next generation.

The event was presided over by Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga, the elder brother of the late Raila Odinga and the patriarch of the larger Odinga clan.

Dr. Oginga clarified the specific nature of the installation, emphasising its cultural and domestic importance over any political interpretation.

“The seat of power in this home now rests with the new leader Raila Junior, together with his mother,” Dr. Oginga stated during the ceremony.

He also set clear the nature of the seat. "This is not political leadership, but leadership of the home."

He further explained that while Raila Junior now assumes leadership of his father's household, he, Dr. Oginga, remains the overall cultural head of the entire Odinga clan, a role he held even during his brother's lifetime.

Mama Ida Odinga will continue to hold a central role, offering guidance and wisdom to her son as he takes on his new responsibilities.

The Cultural Rites of Transition

The ceremony was a display of Luo customs surrounding bereavement and succession.

Key rituals were performed to cleanse the family, conclude the mourning, and empower the new head of the home.

1. 'Chieng' mar Ang'wen' - Fourth day after burial

The installation was deliberately held on chieng' mar ang'wen, the fourth day after the burial.

In Luo tradition, this day is pivotal.

It formally concludes the funeral rites and signals the end of the intense phase of mourning , allowing family members, particularly daughters married elsewhere, to disperse and return to their own homes.

2. Shaving ritual: 'Liedo'

A central and symbolic component of the day was the head-shaving ritual known as liedo.

Raila Odinga Jr., son of former Prime Minister the late Raila Amolo Odinga, undergoing 'liedo' exactly 4 days after his father's burial

This act represents cleansing, renewal, and the definitive transition from a period of grief to a new beginning.

The ritual began with one of Raila Junior's grandmothers making the symbolic first cut to his hair, after which it was fully shaved.

3. Conferment of leadership symbols

To mark his ascension as the custodian of the home, Raila Junior was presented with the traditional instruments of power.

Raila Odinga receives the traditional instruments of power. Looking on is Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga and Ruth Odinga.

These included:

A spear, symbolising his duty to protect the home and the family from external threats.

A shield, representing his responsibility to guard and defend the family's integrity and honour.

Traditional regalia. He was dressed in traditional attire, including an animal skin cloak and headgear, befitting his new status.

Traditional chair. He sat on a symbolic traditional chair, affirming his new position.

4. Tero Buru

Following his installation, Raila Junior, holding the spear and shield, led a Tero Buru ceremony.

Raila Odinga Jr. is installed as new head of the Raila Odinga family

This is a traditional Luo ritual performed to chase away evil spirits from the homestead, ensuring peace for both the departed and the living.

Dr. Oburu Oginga reinforced the importance of these customs, noting they were the same traditions observed following the death of their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

He stressed that the cultural practices were not in conflict with faith but were a form of blessing, comparing them to the patriarchal blessings recorded in the Bible.

The ceremony, attended by family, community elders, and leaders, including Governors James Orengo and Gladys Wanga, concludes the formal funeral proceedings for the late statesman and ushers in continuity within the Odinga homestead.