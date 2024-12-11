Kenyan university student takes his life hours after chilling post about his lecturer

The community in Witeithie along Thika Road is in shock following the tragic suicide of a university student, who, just hours before taking his own life, posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook.

The post shed light on his deep frustrations with his lecturer and the overwhelming personal struggles he faced.

In the lengthy and raw message, the student accused a specific lecturer of unfair treatment that he said had destroyed the only hope he was holding onto. He recounted receiving what he described as “messy results” in his first year and claimed that despite following departmental instructions and adjustments, his efforts were allegedly dismissed or ignored.

The student detailed that he had endured immense financial strain to stay on track during the semester. He stated that his participation in the teaching practice (TP), an essential requirement for his course, had been acknowledged by the head of the department but was disregarded by the lecturer in question.

The post also painted a harrowing picture of his personal life, revealing layers of emotional and financial distress. He spoke about unpaid rent, selling his gas cylinder to survive during exams, and struggling with the effects of being brought up by a single parent.

In a painful admission, he disclosed past trauma, including instances of exploitation during his campus life, which he endured as a means of survival.

“I just chose to be a nice liar than a crybaby,” he wrote, describing how he masked his struggles by focusing on relationships and future aspirations to keep going. Despite his attempts to persevere, he said the lecturer’s actions had finally broken him.

In his final words, the student directed his anger at the lecturer, holding her accountable for what he described as the last push that led him to make the devastating decision. He concluded the post with a chilling statement, expressing the depth of his despair and frustration.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and outrage on social media.

Many have also highlighted the broader issue of mental health challenges faced by students, particularly in high-pressure environments where financial struggles and academic expectations intersect.

This tragic event serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of mental health support, fair academic practices, and empathetic engagement within educational institutions.