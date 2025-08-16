KUCCPS opens application for select KMTC courses: Full list & all you need to know

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for students seeking admission to pursue various Diploma and Certificate programmes at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC)
KUCCPS announced that the application exercise will run from August 15 all through to August 28.
Successful applicants will be admitted to pursue courses at the various KMTC branches in the country during the September 2025 intake.
‘’KUCCPS has reopened applications for Diploma and Certificate programmes at KMTC. Don't miss out! Apply now to secure your chance for the September 2025 intake,’’ read a notice dated August 15.
According to KUCCPS, the available programmes include:
Diploma Programmes
Diploma in Nutrition & Dietetics
Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology
Diploma in Occupational Therapy
Diploma in Orthopaedic Technology
Diploma in Physiotherapy
Diploma in Medical Engineering
Diploma in Medical Social Work
Diploma in Health Insurance Management
Certificate Programmes
Certificate in Health Insurance Management
Certificate in Medical Emergency Technician
Certificate in Community Health Assistant
Certificate in Public Health
Certificate in Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine
Certificate in Medical Engineering
Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology
Applicants interested in pursuing the courses are required to log in to the KUCCPS portal to complete their application.
They are required to fill in their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) index number, year that they sat KCSE year and password.
Those logging in for the first time are directed to use their Birth Certificate Number or KCPE Index No as used in KCSE Exam Registration as the initial password
KMTC is a premier medical institution with a track record of producing qualified professionals to to serve the Kenyan interests, East Africa, and beyond.