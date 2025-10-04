6 ways Nairobians turn perennial floods into money-making opportunities

For yet another time, rains caused extensive flooding in Nairobi with angry residents turning their wrath on governor Johnson Sakaja and his administration.

Transport and commercial activities came to a standstill with Nairobians living through the apinful experience of floods that has become a frequent reality whenever it rains in the city.

The rage was real across social media with some opining that an aerial photo of the city after the rains would make it resemble a sea with buildings emerging from the waters and a few patches of land visible, a pale shadow of the thriving metropolis and the capital city of Eastern and Central Africa’s largest economy.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja

Despite multiple promises made in the past, the county government along with the relevant authorities have done little to solve the menace.

As Sakaja faced the rage of frustrated city residents appalled by his administration’s failure to address the perennial menace, a section of city residents were ready to turn the menace into an opportunity to make money.

Apart from the usual hike in fares, with drivers of ride-hailing apps also commonly requesting for more than what is listed in the app, rains in Nairobi create a thriving microenterprise that lasts until the flood waters clear, the pools formed on city roads disappear and the roads become usable by pedestrians again.

Here are some of the ways that enterprising city dwellers turn the rains and the floods into an opportunity to make extra money.

A ride on the back or in a handcart

Some carry people on their back s or using handcarts across flooded streets at a small fee, ranging from Sh10 to Sh50 depending on the distance and the severity of the flooding situation.

File image of Nairobi residents using a handcart to cross a flooded section of the road (Courtesy)

With no option, city residents who want to make it to their destination clean part with money, while those who cannot afford the services wade through the flood waters which more often than not contains garbage and raw sewage from broken sewer lines.

Crossing points complete with ‘toll stations’

Left to their own devices, city residents have adopted local solutions especially in roads in the estates where 'crossing points' set up by young men emerge after rains.

Construction blocks and rocks are positioned across flooded sections of roads and paths, making it possible for one to cross without stepping into the flood waters by walking on the stones.

Two people are positioned on either side of the road at the end the crossing point to collect money from those who have made it through in appreciation for their ingenious solution in a flooded city badly in need of a lasting solution.

Shoe cleaners on a budget

Whenever it rains, shoe-cleaners surface to offer a necessary service: Cleaning shoes for residents who have waded through muddy and flooded stretches of city roads.

Armed with a container, water and a piece of cloth, men and women position themselves strategically where their services are needed such as along Landhies Road, Ring Road, near Gikomba, at Wakulima Market, in Ngara, around Bust Station and other places across the city.

They disappear as soon as the roads become passable again, and wait for the next downpour when they become a necessary part of the city’s ecosystem.

Hawkers counting their blessings

Hawkers also count their blessings as traffic jams give them more contact time with potential clients and a chance to convince them to make a purchase.

They sell necessities of life particularly items needed for the weather such as umbrellas, warm clothing and other merchandise.

Helping stranded motorists

With flooded roads and hours spent on traffic jams, many vehicles ending up stalling due to mechanical issues or run out of fuel.