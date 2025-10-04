Matiang’i’s silent moves & why Gachagua is uneasy as cracks emerge in opposition

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i apparent change of strategy has irked his colleagues in the united opposition, with Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Matiangi’s has opted for silent but strategic political moves, shunning public rallies preferred by Gachagua who has adopted a combative and abrasive approach in which he picks fights with his former boss, President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

After warming up to the opposition and attending several events together with opposition stalwarts including Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa among others, the former CS is charting his distinct political path.

While the rest appear to thrive combative politics in which salvos fly with crowds cheering and chanting slogans, Matiang’s has embraced a calm and calculated approach to politics that is a sharp contrast to what his colleagues favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua tackles Matiang'i

This approach is making Gachagua uneasy and was the subject of his speech on Friday in which the former Deputy President fired several salvos at Matiang’i who has ben making silent yet strategic moves to support his candidature.

Getting elected as President is about political mobilisation. Many people may want to spend a lot of time in boardrooms and hotels, discussing theories. There is no President you will make in a boardroom. Presidents are made in the field.

Matiang’i has been meeting delegations while also engaging in talks with like-minded players while also packaging himself as a formidable force and a voice of reason amid the chaos and noise in the political space.

Friday saw him meet youth leaders from across Nakuru county for a consultative meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expanding options & keeping allies and foes guessing

The former CS has mastered the art of keeping both political allies and foes guessing his next move , expanding his options of political vehicle to use in the 2027 elections.

Not only is he Jubilee party’s preferred candidate, but he is also linked to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) party, with a possible alliance with other opposition politicians and parties and option that remains available to him.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has in the past confirmed that he (Matiang’i) is the party’s preferred candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

His presence at the Special National Delegates Convention last week was not a coincidence; it was an intentional political move that did not go unnoticed, causing ripples across the political landscape.

Calculated public appearances & the rise of Matiang’i

His entry into the political scene was through calculated public appearances that not only sparked excitement but also set the stage for the big confirmation of his political interests that became clear in the fullness of time.

From an initial appearance in Kitui where he addressed several roadside rallies when he went to condole with the family of his bodyguard Christopher Wambua, to a bold speech in Kiambu which set the stage for his bid, each appearance elevated his profile as a formidable force and exposed him to the attacks of critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he hired Canadian lobbying firm Dickens & Madson, the former CS that he meant business with the firm coming on board to "provide media and public relations services on behalf of the foreign principal's (Matiang'i) goals and activities" while also preparing and disseminating necessary informational materials.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i