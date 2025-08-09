List of notorious blackspots to be aware of in Kenya & update on Kisumu accident

The fatal accident at Coptic area of Kisumu Kakamega roundabout is the latest tragedy to strike at the notorious blackspot that has claimed so many lives with accidents becoming too frequent that some residents have lost count.
An update provided by Medical Services PS Dr Ouma Oluga on the accident in which a school bus ferrying mourners from Nyahera to Nyakach overturned placed the death toll at 25 with several others battling for their lives.
The PS also announced an urgent blood donation drive at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to support 32 survivors of the tragedy.
The blood donation drive will happen at the hospital’s Leresian Park from 9:00 am on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with donations managed by the Blood Transfusion Unit.
Named after the nearby Coptic Church, the stretch of tarmac steeps down the Riat Hills from Kiboswa along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway at dangerous angles, making it a high-risk stretch that require motorists to exercise extreme caution.
So many lives in accidents with residents losing count of the exact number as hardly a week goes without fatalities.
Trends have shown that most accidents and fatalities are reported at blackspots in the country with road carnage peaking during the festive season.
With road accidents peaking in December 2024, the Ministry of Interior identified numerous road sections across the country as black spots.
In a circular released by the ministry following a spike in road accidents, motorists were urged to exercise caution when driving through these high-risk areas.
Below are some of the blackspots listed across the country with motorists urged to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic rules when navigating these high-risk stretches of the road.
Central Region
Kiganjo-Naromoru Road
Makongeni Area
Makutano-Embu Road
Thika Blue Post
Sagana Bridge Road Section
Nyanza Region
Awasi-Ahero Stretch
Kiboswa-Kisumu Road
Daraja Mbili
Oyugis-Katitu Road
Gucha Bridge
Coast & Eastern Regions
Mazeras-Miritini Road
Kibarani-Changamwe-Makande Roads
Maji ya chumvi
Kwale-Matuga Junction
Emali Simba Market to Kibwezi
Mtito Andei to Tsavo River
Nkubu-Embu Road especially Nithi Bridge
Konza Junction to Salama
Salama-Sultan Hamud Road on Mlima Kiu
Western Region
Mbale-Vihiga Road
Kakamega-Chavakali Road
Makunda Area Along Kakamega-Mumias Road
Bungoma-Eldoret-Chemoi Section
Webuye-Misikhu Area
Nairobi Region
Kasarani GSU Stretch
Westlands-Kabete Road
Mombasa Road (Airtel Headquarters to Cabanas)
Thika Road (Kenyatta University Area)
Ruai Bypass
Lang'ata Road (Near Carnivore Junction)
General Motors Footbridge
Rift Valley
Kinungi-Naivasha-Gilgil Toll Station
Salgaa Stretch- Molo GSU Camp & ADC Farm
Timboroa-Burnt Forest Section
Ngata Area Along Nakuru-Eldoret Road
Sachangwan on Nakuru-Mau Summit Road
Narok -Maai Mahiu Stretch
North Eastern
Garissa Madogo at KBC station
Drivers are especially urged to exercise caution while navigating these dangerous stretches of the road identified as blackspots and observe traffic rules at all times while also ensuring that their vehicles are roadworthy at all times.