List of notorious blackspots to be aware of in Kenya & update on Kisumu accident

09 August 2025 at 8:04
Trends have shown that most accidents and fatalities are reported at blackspots in the country with road carnage peaking during the festive season.

The fatal accident at Coptic area of Kisumu Kakamega roundabout is the latest tragedy to strike at the notorious blackspot that has claimed so many lives with accidents becoming too frequent that some residents have lost count.

An update provided by Medical Services PS Dr Ouma Oluga on the accident in which a school bus ferrying mourners from Nyahera to Nyakach overturned placed the death toll at 25 with several others battling for their lives.

The PS also announced an urgent blood donation drive at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to support 32 survivors of the tragedy.

The blood donation drive will happen at the hospital’s Leresian Park from 9:00 am on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with donations managed by the Blood Transfusion Unit.

Named after the nearby Coptic Church, the stretch of tarmac steeps down the Riat Hills from Kiboswa along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway at dangerous angles, making it a high-risk stretch that require motorists to exercise extreme caution.

So many lives in accidents with residents losing count of the exact number as hardly a week goes without fatalities.

With road accidents peaking in December 2024, the Ministry of Interior identified numerous road sections across the country as black spots.

List of notorious blackspots to be aware of in Kenya

In a circular released by the ministry following a spike in road accidents, motorists were urged to exercise caution when driving through these high-risk areas.

Below are some of the blackspots listed across the country with motorists urged to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic rules when navigating these high-risk stretches of the road.

Central Region

  • Kiganjo-Naromoru Road

  • Makongeni Area

  • Makutano-Embu Road

  • Thika Blue Post

  • Sagana Bridge Road Section

Nyanza Region

  • Awasi-Ahero Stretch

  • Kiboswa-Kisumu Road

  • Daraja Mbili

  • Oyugis-Katitu Road

  • Gucha Bridge

Coast & Eastern Regions

  • Mazeras-Miritini Road

  • Kibarani-Changamwe-Makande Roads

  • Maji ya chumvi

  • Kwale-Matuga Junction

  • Emali Simba Market to Kibwezi

  • Mtito Andei to Tsavo River

  • Nkubu-Embu Road especially Nithi Bridge

  • Konza Junction to Salama

  • Salama-Sultan Hamud Road on Mlima Kiu

Nithi Bridge in Tharaka Nithi County

Western Region

  • Mbale-Vihiga Road

  • Kakamega-Chavakali Road

  • Makunda Area Along Kakamega-Mumias Road

  • Bungoma-Eldoret-Chemoi Section

  • Webuye-Misikhu Area

Nairobi Region

  • Kasarani GSU Stretch

  • Westlands-Kabete Road

  • Mombasa Road (Airtel Headquarters to Cabanas)

  • Thika Road (Kenyatta University Area)

  • Ruai Bypass

  • Lang'ata Road (Near Carnivore Junction)

  • General Motors Footbridge

Rift Valley

  • Kinungi-Naivasha-Gilgil Toll Station

  • Salgaa Stretch- Molo GSU Camp & ADC Farm

  • Timboroa-Burnt Forest Section

  • Ngata Area Along Nakuru-Eldoret Road

  • Sachangwan on Nakuru-Mau Summit Road

  • Narok -Maai Mahiu Stretch

North Eastern

  • Garissa Madogo at KBC station

Drivers are especially urged to exercise caution while navigating these dangerous stretches of the road identified as blackspots and observe traffic rules at all times while also ensuring that their vehicles are roadworthy at all times.

