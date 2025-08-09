List of notorious blackspots to be aware of in Kenya & update on Kisumu accident

The fatal accident at Coptic area of Kisumu Kakamega roundabout is the latest tragedy to strike at the notorious blackspot that has claimed so many lives with accidents becoming too frequent that some residents have lost count.

An update provided by Medical Services PS Dr Ouma Oluga on the accident in which a school bus ferrying mourners from Nyahera to Nyakach overturned placed the death toll at 25 with several others battling for their lives.

The PS also announced an urgent blood donation drive at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital to support 32 survivors of the tragedy.

The blood donation drive will happen at the hospital’s Leresian Park from 9:00 am on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with donations managed by the Blood Transfusion Unit.

Named after the nearby Coptic Church, the stretch of tarmac steeps down the Riat Hills from Kiboswa along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway at dangerous angles, making it a high-risk stretch that require motorists to exercise extreme caution.

So many lives in accidents with residents losing count of the exact number as hardly a week goes without fatalities.

Trends have shown that most accidents and fatalities are reported at blackspots in the country with road carnage peaking during the festive season.

With road accidents peaking in December 2024, the Ministry of Interior identified numerous road sections across the country as black spots.

List of notorious blackspots to be aware of in Kenya

In a circular released by the ministry following a spike in road accidents, motorists were urged to exercise caution when driving through these high-risk areas.

Below are some of the blackspots listed across the country with motorists urged to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic rules when navigating these high-risk stretches of the road.

Central Region

Kiganjo-Naromoru Road

Makongeni Area

Makutano-Embu Road

Thika Blue Post

Sagana Bridge Road Section

Nyanza Region

Awasi-Ahero Stretch

Kiboswa-Kisumu Road

Daraja Mbili

Oyugis-Katitu Road

Gucha Bridge

Coast & Eastern Regions

Mazeras-Miritini Road

Kibarani-Changamwe-Makande Roads

Maji ya chumvi

Kwale-Matuga Junction

Emali Simba Market to Kibwezi

Mtito Andei to Tsavo River

Nkubu-Embu Road especially Nithi Bridge

Konza Junction to Salama

Salama-Sultan Hamud Road on Mlima Kiu

Nithi Bridge in Tharaka Nithi County

Western Region

Mbale-Vihiga Road

Kakamega-Chavakali Road

Makunda Area Along Kakamega-Mumias Road

Bungoma-Eldoret-Chemoi Section

Webuye-Misikhu Area

Nairobi Region

Kasarani GSU Stretch

Westlands-Kabete Road

Mombasa Road (Airtel Headquarters to Cabanas)

Thika Road (Kenyatta University Area)

Ruai Bypass

Lang'ata Road (Near Carnivore Junction)

General Motors Footbridge

Rift Valley

Kinungi-Naivasha-Gilgil Toll Station

Salgaa Stretch- Molo GSU Camp & ADC Farm

Timboroa-Burnt Forest Section

Ngata Area Along Nakuru-Eldoret Road

Sachangwan on Nakuru-Mau Summit Road

Narok -Maai Mahiu Stretch

North Eastern

Garissa Madogo at KBC station