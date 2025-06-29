Major deals & how Kenya will benefit from Ruto’s official visit to UK and Spain

President William Ruto who left the country today, Sunday June 29, 2025 has commnced his official state in Spain afterwhich he will proceed to the United Kingdom.

The state visit will not only see President Ruto strengthen bilateral relations between Kenya and the two nations while also pursuing key deals that will be of benefit to the country.

His first stop was in Seville. Spain where he will attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

H.E President William Ruto shortly after arrival in Seville,Spain for the 4th International conference on Financing for development

The conference is a high-level convention of world leaders to define principles of development financing across the globe.

A statement released by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed indicates that “he will advocate for the reviving of multilateralism to address long standing issues like extreme poverty, rising inequalities, and economic turmoil, climate change and biodiversity loss”.

Bilateral talks with Heads of State and governments

In addition to co-chairing a high-level session during the summit, the President will hold talks with several heads of state and governments on the sidelines of the conference key in strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and other nations.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI are among the leaders that the President will engage in bilateral talks with on areas on cooperation and mutual interest such as clean energy, youth empowerment, and climate resilience.

His next stop will be London, UK where he will sign a renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership that will unlock major investments in the country.

The deal will also see the creation of jobs, and boost Kenya’s global competitiveness in trade, climate, technology and security.

£1.5 billion in new investments

In London, President Ruto will join UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to sign the renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership 2025-2030.

The strategic partnership is anchored in four pillars trade, climate, technology and security with the UK committing to mobilising up to £1.5 billion in new investments across Kenya to drive growth across priority sectors by 2030.

The partnership aims to double trade by 2030, equip Kenyans with digital skills, and strengthen cooperation on regional stability, terrorism, cyber threats, and climate action

The two countries will prioritise the completion of flagship projects, including the Nairobi Railway City, which is set to transform Nairobi's Central Business District into a modern, transit-oriented urban hub.

Regional underwriting hub to be established in Nairobi

The state visit will also see the President witness the announcement by Lloyd's of London to establish a regional underwriting hub in Nairobi under the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC), positioning Nairobi as a financial gateway for Sub-Saharan Africa .

