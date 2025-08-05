Cleophas Malala, Deputy Party Leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party , has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kakamega to explain his decision to land a helicopter on the pitch at Mumias Sports Complex Stadium during the national secondary school games final.

The summons directs him to appear before DCI officers by Friday, August 8, to record a formal statement about the incident.

Western Region Police Commander Issa Mohamud has stated that the unauthorised landing placed attendees at risk and breached multiple regulations.

He warned that both Malala and the pilot could face criminal charges, including endangering public safety, trespass on public land and violation of aviation regulations under the Kenya Civil Aviation Act.

READ ALSO: Why DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala is a wanted man by police

Incident details

On Saturday August 2 2025, Malala reportedly arrived at the stadium by helicopter during a match between Musingu High School and St Joseph’s Kitale.

Witnesses reported that Malala's aircraft descended directly onto the central field

Witnesses reported that the aircraft descended directly onto the central field without prior clearance.

The unscheduled landing paused play for several minutes as onlookers sought cover and stewards moved to secure the area.

Reports indicate that the unscheduled touchdown led to panic among pupils, coaches and spectators.

Malala's helicopter lands at the Mumias Sports Complex Stadium

No injuries were reported, but the incident disrupted proceedings and raised concerns over spectator safety at public sporting events.

Investigation, next steps

The inquiry into the Mumias landing is being conducted jointly by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations , the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Education.

Investigators will determine whether civil aviation safety protocols and Ministry of Education guidelines meant to protect learners during school activities were breached.

Cleophas Malala

If the probe establishes that Malala and the pilot violated aviation regulations, they may face prosecution before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Potential penalties under the Kenya Civil Aviation Act include fines and terms of imprisonment, depending on the severity of confirmed offences.

Not his first encounter with the DCI

This is not Malala’s first encounter with the DCI.

In May 2025, he was summoned in connection with a political rally in Western Kenya that reportedly descended into clashes between residents and police.

Cleophas Malala

That inquiry led to the impoundment of three of his vehicles.

Malala’s appearance before DCI investigators is scheduled for August 8, 2025.

The outcome of this investigation will determine any further legal action against him.